Labaron Philon's status revealed for Alabama's road game at Tennessee

Alabama issued its final availability report for its home matchup with Tennessee on Saturday night.

Guard Labaron Philon (leg) has been taken off the report and will be available to play in the game. He was listed as probable on the initial report on Friday night, and was held out of the Crimson Tide’s Wednesday night game vs. Mississippi State.

“He participated in some of practice today,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said on Friday. “He’s a guy that doesn’t like to sit out. He doesn’t like to sit out practice or games, so he’s chomping at the bit to get back. We’ll see if Clarke (Holter) clears him to play, but he did participate in some of practice today. Hopefully, he responds well and he’s able to go tomorrow.”

Outside of Philon, Alabama will be without its usual batch of injured players. Keitenn Bristow, Davion Hannah and Collins Onyejiaka remain out with no timetable for their returns.

Tipoff between No. 17 Alabama and Mississippi State is set for 8 p.m. CT (ESPNU).

Alabama Availability Report

Davion Hannah – Out

Collins Onyejiaka – Out

Keitenn Bristow – Out

Tennessee Availability Report

Clarence Massamba – Out

Cade Phillips – Out

SEC Availability Report Policies

Beginning with the 2024-25 athletics season, all Southeastern Conference schools will provide public reports on the availability of student-athletes to participate in each conference game in the sports of football, men’s and women’s basketball and baseball.

Prior to an SEC basketball game, an institution must issue the Initial Report the night before a game by 7 p.m. CT (or, for an institution that played a game the day before, by 11:00 am local time the day of the game, or two hours before the game starts, whichever is earlier).

On game day, an institution must provide one Game Day Update no later than 90 minutes before game time. On the Game Day Update, the only permissible designation statuses are:

• Available – Will dress for the game and be available to play

• Game Time Decision – Coaches and/or medical personnel need to evaluate the athlete in pre-game warmups before deciding whether he can participate in the game

• Out – Not dressing or available for the game

