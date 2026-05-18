Latest projections for Alabama players in 2026 NBA Draft

The NBA Draft Combine officially concluded yesterday, ending a week where Crimson Tide products Labaron Philon Jr. and Amari Allen further showcased their skills in front of NBA scouts and front office personnel.

Here’s a roundup of where the duo is being projected in next month’s NBA Draft, still a week-and-a-half out from the withdrawal deadline.

Jeremy Woo, ESPN

13. Labaron Philon, Miami Heat

27. Amari Allen, Boston Celtics

Click here for Woo’s full mock draft.

Kevin O’Connor, Yahoo Sports

15. Labaron Philon, Chicago Bulls

20. Amari Allen, San Antonio Spurs

Click here for O’Connor’s full mock draft.

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report

16. Labaron Philon, Memphis Grizzlies

26. Amari Allen, Denver Nuggets

Click here for Wasserman’s full mock draft.

Adam Finkelstein, CBS Sports

13. Labaron Philon, Miami Heat

27. Amari Allen, Boston Celtics

Click here for Finkelstein’s full mock draft.

J. Kyle Mann, The Ringer

11. Labaron Philon, Golden State Warriors

24. Amari Allen, New York Knicks

Click here for Mann’s full mock draft.

Not a member, Tide fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!