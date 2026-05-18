Latest projections for Alabama players in 2026 NBA Draft
The NBA Draft Combine officially concluded yesterday, ending a week where Crimson Tide products Labaron Philon Jr. and Amari Allen further showcased their skills in front of NBA scouts and front office personnel.
Here’s a roundup of where the duo is being projected in next month’s NBA Draft, still a week-and-a-half out from the withdrawal deadline.
Jeremy Woo, ESPN
13. Labaron Philon, Miami Heat
27. Amari Allen, Boston Celtics
Click here for Woo’s full mock draft.
Kevin O’Connor, Yahoo Sports
15. Labaron Philon, Chicago Bulls
20. Amari Allen, San Antonio Spurs
Click here for O’Connor’s full mock draft.
Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report
16. Labaron Philon, Memphis Grizzlies
26. Amari Allen, Denver Nuggets
Click here for Wasserman’s full mock draft.
Adam Finkelstein, CBS Sports
13. Labaron Philon, Miami Heat
27. Amari Allen, Boston Celtics
Click here for Finkelstein’s full mock draft.
J. Kyle Mann, The Ringer
11. Labaron Philon, Golden State Warriors
24. Amari Allen, New York Knicks
Click here for Mann’s full mock draft.
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