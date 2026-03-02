Latrell Wrightsell earns first-ever SEC Player of the Week honor

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama men’s basketball guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. has been named the Southeastern Conference Co-Player of the Week along with Missouri’s Mark Mitchell, the league office announced Monday afternoon.

The weekly accolade comes after Wrightsell led Alabama to a pair of victories over Mississippi State and No. 22 Tennessee. The senior averaged 21.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in Alabama’s two wins.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. Notes

Wrightsell Jr. won his first career SEC Player of the Week honor

Shot 52 percent from the field, 52.6 percent from three and 87.5 percent from the free throw line

Recorded his fourth 20-point game of the season

Made six three-pointers at Tennessee, the fourth time with at least five three-pointers in a game this season

Scored 25 points at Tennessee, the most in a game during his Alabama career

Shootin43 percent from three-point range in SEC games, which ranks fourth in the conference

*** This information was acquired from a recent press release from UA Athletics.

