Latrell Wrightsell injury update: Latest on Alabama guard before Mississippi State game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head coach Nate Oats gave the latest update on guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. on Monday before the team travels to Starkville, Mississippi, for its next game.

Wrightsell did not play in the Crimson Tide’s loss to Texas on Saturday due to a leg injury.

“He didn’t practice today,” Oats said. “Vocal on the sideline. I think he wants to be in, but Clarke (Holter) is not comfortable yet with where he’s at with that right leg injury that he’s got going. So, I would say he’s probably doubtful unless something happens.

“Because even with Sherrell, Aiden was able to at least practice some going into Saturday’s game. He didn’t do everything Friday, and he was kind of a game-day (decision). But Trelly didn’t do much of anything today.”

“I would say he’s probably doubtful for tomorrow.”

Oats later added, “Hopefully, Wrightsell, if he doesn’t play (Tuesday), we’ll see what Saturday looks like. And then after Saturday, we’ve got our breaks — we’ve got two games, and then we don’t play for a week. And hopefully, by the time we come back from that, we’ve got everybody healthy. We’re getting closer. We’ll be closer to it tomorrow.”

Wrightsell, a sixth-year senior, has played in 10 of Alabama’s 16 games this season. He made his season debut against St. John’s, seeing the floor for the first time since suffering an Achilles injury a year ago. Wrightsell is averaging 10.8 points per game while shooting 32.8% from the field and 26.9% from 3-point range in his 25.5 minutes per game played this season.

Alabama travels to Mississippi State on Tuesday, Jan. 13, at 8 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

