Latrell Wrightsell's status revealed for Alabama's road game at Ole Miss

Alabama issued its final availability report for its road matchup with Ole Miss on Wednesday night.

Guard Latrell Wrightsell (knee) has been taken off the report and is good to go after being listed as probable on the initial availability report on Tuesday night. He exited the first half of the Crimson Tide’s game against Auburn on Saturday afternoon and was unable to return.

“Wrightsell had the right knee injury, couldn’t play the rest of that Auburn game,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said on Tuesday. “He’s back to doing basketball activities. It was not as serious of an injury, which was great. Hopefully, he can play tomorrow. It’ll be a game-time decision.”

With Wrightsell able to go, Alabama will be as close to full strength as possible. The trio of Keitenn Bristow, Davion Hannah and Collins Onyejiaka are all still out, but the growing expectation is that none of them will be able to play again this season.

Tipoff between Alabama and Ole Miss is set for 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Alabama Availability Report

Davion Hannah – Out

Collins Onyejiaka – Out

Keitenn Bristow – Out

Ole Miss Availability Report

Kezza Giffa – Out

SEC Availability Report Policies

Beginning with the 2024-25 athletics season, all Southeastern Conference schools will provide public reports on the availability of student-athletes to participate in each conference game in the sports of football, men’s and women’s basketball and baseball.

Prior to an SEC basketball game, an institution must issue the Initial Report the night before a game by 7 p.m. CT (or, for an institution that played a game the day before, by 11:00 am local time the day of the game, or two hours before the game starts, whichever is earlier).

On game day, an institution must provide one Game Day Update no later than 90 minutes before game time. On the Game Day Update, the only permissible designation statuses are:

• Available – Will dress for the game and be available to play

• Game Time Decision – Coaches and/or medical personnel need to evaluate the athlete in pre-game warmups before deciding whether he can participate in the game

• Out – Not dressing or available for the game

