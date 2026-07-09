'Love and loyalty': Anderson Diaz details commitment to Alabama basketball

Alabama basketball added a brand-new member to its 2026-27 roster this week, as point guard commit Anderson Diaz reclassified up from the 2027 class to join the program for this upcoming season.

The Bronx, New York native and former top-30 recruit joined the Baseline Banter YouTube channel on Wednesday and opened up about his decision to join the Crimson Tide.

“Love and loyalty from the start,” Diaz said. “They always showed that. From my first visit – since they offered me, to be honest. They’ve just always been consistent showing me the love. They just see me for me. They want to help me get to the next level. It’s genuine, it’s like a real connection between us. Since my first visit, they just showed that they were all in, and they’ve continued to do that.

“Through bad games, bad seasons, whatever the case was. I’ll lose, I’ll have a bad game, they’d still watch, they’d still call me, making sure I’m good. That’s what I always wanted in a coach when I was choosing what school I wanted to go to, to the next level. That’s what I got, and that’s a blessing.”

Diaz was offered by Alabama last fall on Oct. 18 during an unofficial visit. He returned to campus for an official visit during the spring and announced his commitment on May 21, about a month and a half before his reclassification.

He took other visits to schools like Auburn and Arkansas, but never released a list of finalists before making his decision. He was asked about that, and said that as his recruitment went on, Nate Oats, Preston Murphy and Alabama just kept separating themselves more and more.

“I had a list probably at the start, but as time went on, Bama just passed everybody,” Diaz said. “They’re consistent. They were always consistent since they offered me. There wasn’t a time where they would go – they probably never went a full two weeks without speaking to me. So as time was going, they were just passing everybody. I had the [official visits] like Arkansas, them other schools. Those schools were cool, they definitely showed love, but it just wasn’t the same as Bama. Bama felt like home, even though it’s a long way.

“That staff is real. That’s what it is. It just attracts you. They keep it a buck with you. They don’t lie to you, they’re not gonna sugarcoat nothing. They tell you what you’re coming for and what you’re gonna do. Straightforward.”

Diaz’s father was also present during the interview, and he shared a similar testimony about Alabama’s steadiness throughout the entire process.

“I think the thing that stood out the most was the consistency from day one,” Diaz’s father said. “There were times where I would get a phone call that [Alabama] was at Overtime Elite just to check on him. I thought that was really cool. Every time they rolled through Atlanta and had time, they would go see him for a practice. They stood really consistent with him from the beginning. They made him a priority.”

Diaz revealed during the interview that he would be on campus with the team by July 6, meaning he has officially joined the program for the upcoming season and is participating in practice. He left the interview with this message:

“Roll Tide. You can catch me at the University of Alabama. Bama boy. Roll Tide. Coming to T-Town from New York. That’s it.”

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!