Mock Draft Roundup: Where Alabama players are projected in 2026 NBA Draft

The deadline to enter into the 2026 NBA Draft passed late last week, with two Alabama players entering the draft pool for this June.

Sophomore guard Labaron Philon Jr. unsurprisingly declared after an All-American season, as did freshman forward Amari Allen. Allen noted that he’s leaving the option open to return to Alabama for his sophomore season as he goes through the draft process, giving him until May 27 to withdraw his name and come back to school.

With major events such as the NBA Draft Combine set to begin early next month, here’s a look at where recent mock drafts are projecting Philon and Allen:

Cameron Salerno, CBS Sports

13. Labaron Philon, Miami Heat

Click here for Salerno’s full mock draft.

Kevin O’Connor, Yahoo Sports

10. Labaron Philon, Dallas Mavericks

25. Amari Allen, Los Angeles Lakers

Click here for O’Connor’s full mock draft.

Jeremy Woo, ESPN

13. Labaron Philon, Miami Heat

27. Amari Allen, Boston Celtics

Click here for Woo’s full mock draft.

No Ceilings

13. Labaron Philon, Miami Heat

21. Amari Allen, Detroit Pistons

Click here for No Ceilings’ full mock draft.

Ricky O’Donnell, SB Nation

17. Labaron Philon, Toronto Raptors

Click here for O’Donnell’s full mock draft.

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