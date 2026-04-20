Mock Draft Roundup: Where Alabama players are projected in 2026 NFL Draft
The 2026 NFL Draft is set to begin this Thursday in Pittsburgh, and all seven rounds will be completed by the end of the day on Saturday. Alabama has a number of players with hopes of being drafted, and the program is also looking to extend its streak of first-round picks to 18 years.
Now that it’s officially draft week, here’s a roundup of where the experts are projecting Crimson Tide players to land:
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN (two rounds)
12. Kadyn Proctor, Cleveland Browns (traded pick)
30. Ty Simpson, Arizona Cardinals (traded pick)
34. Germie Bernard, Miami Dolphins (traded pick)
Check out Kiper’s full mock draft here.
Jordan Reid, ESPN (seven rounds)
28. Kadyn Proctor, Houston Texans
34. Ty Simpson, Arizona Cardinals
40. Germie Bernard, Kansas City Chiefs
142. Justin Jefferson, Tennessee Titans
145. Tim Keenan III, New York Giants
161. LT Overton, Pittsburgh Steelers
182. Parker Brailsford, Buffalo Bills
231. Deontae Lawson, Atlanta Falcons
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Check out Reid’s full mock draft here.
Mike Renner, CBS Sports (first round)
6. Kadyn Proctor, Cleveland Browns
21. Ty Simpson, Pittsburgh Steelers
Check out Renner’s full mock draft here.
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports (first round)
17. Kadyn Proctor, Detroit Lions
32. Ty Simpson, Pittsburgh Steelers (traded pick)
Check out Wilson’s full mock draft here.
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News (three rounds)
27. Kadyn Proctor, San Francisco 49ers
33. Ty Simpson, New York Jets
42. Germie Bernard, New Orleans Saints
81. LT Overton, Jacksonville Jaguars
Check out Iyer’s full mock draft here.
Nate Davis, USA Today (first round)
25. Kadyn Proctor, Chicago Bears
28. Ty Simpson, Arizona Cardinals (traded pick)
Check out Davis’ full mock draft here.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports (first round)
24. Kadyn Proctor, Cleveland Browns (traded pick)
Check out Tice and McDonald’s full mock draft here.
Dane Brugler, The Athletic (seven rounds)
23. Kadyn Proctor, Philadelphia Eagles
34. Ty Simpson, Arizona Cardinals
58. Germie Bernard, San Francisco 49ers
104. LT Overton, Arizona Cardinals
150. Justin Jefferson, New Orleans Saints
153. Tim Keenan III, Green Bay Packers
183. Parker Brailsford, Arizona Cardinals
197. Domani Jackson, Philadelphia Eagles
225. Deontae Lawson, Tennessee Titans
244. Josh Cuevas, Minnesota Vikings
Check out Brugler’s full mock draft here.
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