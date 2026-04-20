Mock Draft Roundup: Where Alabama players are projected in 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is set to begin this Thursday in Pittsburgh, and all seven rounds will be completed by the end of the day on Saturday. Alabama has a number of players with hopes of being drafted, and the program is also looking to extend its streak of first-round picks to 18 years.

Now that it’s officially draft week, here’s a roundup of where the experts are projecting Crimson Tide players to land:

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN (two rounds)

12. Kadyn Proctor, Cleveland Browns (traded pick)

30. Ty Simpson, Arizona Cardinals (traded pick)

34. Germie Bernard, Miami Dolphins (traded pick)

Check out Kiper’s full mock draft here.

Jordan Reid, ESPN (seven rounds)

28. Kadyn Proctor, Houston Texans

34. Ty Simpson, Arizona Cardinals

40. Germie Bernard, Kansas City Chiefs

142. Justin Jefferson, Tennessee Titans

145. Tim Keenan III, New York Giants

161. LT Overton, Pittsburgh Steelers

182. Parker Brailsford, Buffalo Bills

231. Deontae Lawson, Atlanta Falcons

Check out Reid’s full mock draft here.

Mike Renner, CBS Sports (first round)

6. Kadyn Proctor, Cleveland Browns

21. Ty Simpson, Pittsburgh Steelers

Check out Renner’s full mock draft here.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports (first round)

17. Kadyn Proctor, Detroit Lions

32. Ty Simpson, Pittsburgh Steelers (traded pick)

Check out Wilson’s full mock draft here.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News (three rounds)

27. Kadyn Proctor, San Francisco 49ers

33. Ty Simpson, New York Jets

42. Germie Bernard, New Orleans Saints

81. LT Overton, Jacksonville Jaguars

Check out Iyer’s full mock draft here.

Nate Davis, USA Today (first round)

25. Kadyn Proctor, Chicago Bears

28. Ty Simpson, Arizona Cardinals (traded pick)

Check out Davis’ full mock draft here.

Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports (first round)

24. Kadyn Proctor, Cleveland Browns (traded pick)

Check out Tice and McDonald’s full mock draft here.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic (seven rounds)

23. Kadyn Proctor, Philadelphia Eagles

34. Ty Simpson, Arizona Cardinals

58. Germie Bernard, San Francisco 49ers

104. LT Overton, Arizona Cardinals

150. Justin Jefferson, New Orleans Saints

153. Tim Keenan III, Green Bay Packers

183. Parker Brailsford, Arizona Cardinals

197. Domani Jackson, Philadelphia Eagles

225. Deontae Lawson, Tennessee Titans

244. Josh Cuevas, Minnesota Vikings

Check out Brugler’s full mock draft here.

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!