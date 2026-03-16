Nate Oats: Alabama preparing to play without Aden Holloway after arrest

Alabama head coach Nate Oats said the Crimson Tide is preparing to be without Aden Holloway to start the NCAA Tournament following the guard’s arrest on Monday.

“Look, we’ve got standards in our program,” Oats said on Hey Coach. “We’ve got ways we’ve held our guys accountable. We try to keep everything in-house. Obviously some of the situations you can’t. This is one of those. Situation is a little different when we found out what was going on this morning — I found out this morning. I guess it all went down this morning.

“We had to suspend him pending the investigation by the UA office of student conduct. We’re disappointed in his behavior. With that said, we still love him. He’s still our guy. We’re going to get him the help that he needs. … We’re preparing to play without him this weekend.”

The Crimson Tide’s second-leading scorer was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana not for personal use, a Class C felony, and failure to affix a tax stamp after agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force searched his residence and recovered more than a pound of marijuana, paraphernalia and cash. Holloway was later released on bond.

Last week, Holloway was also involved in a traffic stop with University of Alabama police.

The University released a statement earlier Monday, which revealed that the junior guard had been removed from campus “pending further investigation by the UA Office of Student Conduct.”

Holloway has played in 28 games for Alabama this season, starting 25 of those contests. The junior guard is the Crimson Tide’s second-leading scorer, averaging 16.8 points per game while shooting 48.1% from the field, 86.4% at the line and 43.8% from 3-point range. Holloway was named a third-team All-SEC selection by the conference’s 16 head coaches last week.

Alabama (23-9, 13-5 SEC) earned a No. 4 seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament and will face 13-seed Hofstra in the first round on Friday, March 20, in Tampa (2:15 p.m. CT on truTV).

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