Nate Oats gives his early thoughts on facing Michigan in Sweet 16

No. 4-seed Alabama put together one of its most impressive performances of the season in its 90-65 win over 5-seed Texas Tech in the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament. Advancing to its fourth-straight Sweet 16, the Crimson Tide will look to duplicate its showing in Tampa when it takes on 1-seed Michigan on Friday, March 27, in Chicago (6:35 p.m. CT on TBS/truTV).

That will be easier said than done against a Wolverines team that has only lost three games this season. Just how difficult? Alabama head coach Nate Oats was asked that on Hey Coach a day after taking down the Red Raiders to win his program-record 13th NCAA Tournament game.

“I don’t think it should be that hard because we’ve got a great group of guys that fully has bought into wanting to continue to play together for as long as they can, and that’s what it’s gonna take to beat Michigan,” Oats said. “I mean, Michigan, some people have them as the best team left standing. KenPom has them as the No. 1 team in the country. They’re very good.

“We know we’re underdogs. Sometimes it’s not the worst thing to come in with a chip on your shoulder. We were small underdogs against Tech, I think. … They were favored by a point and a half, and we won by 25.”

Michigan is a 10.5-point favorite over Alabama ahead of their Sweet 16 matchup, per BetMGM. The Wolverines are one of three No. 1 seeds left standing and will be a tough out for any team moving forward. But the Tide is coming off a dominant showing against Texas Tech, making the contest one of the most interesting to begin the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

“We haven’t seen this version of us all year, but I think this group, the way their mindset’s at right now, what they want to get done, we just need to continue to pump confidence in,” Oats said. “That’s the way we need to play and the ball moves like it did, our intensity on defense like it is, let’s play with anybody in the country.”

Oats will coach in his fifth Sweet 16 in six seasons and is looking forward to the postseason game at the United Center, where Alabama is 1-0 this season. His parting message to UA fans on his weekly radio show was to enjoy moments like these and what it takes to get there.

“This is fun,” Oats said. “There’s 16 teams left standing. I think Houston’s the only team to make more Sweet 16s than we have since we’ve got here. This is not easy to do. Please don’t take it for granted. Let’s get everybody supporting this team any which way we can. We’re gonna give it everything we got.

“Michigan’s not gonna be easy, but we’ve been underdogs before in this game, and we’ve come out with some big wins in the past. And we’ve lost some of these Sweet 16 games, too. So, I think our guys will be ready, and we’re gonna have to have an elite coaching performance, elite playing performance. But our guys are ready, super excited to coach this game.

“And we’ve had great success in Chicago. Played at the United Center once earlier and got a win, and Illinois is still standing, too. So, appreciate all the fan support. It’s been great all year. Let’s continue to support us. Hopefully, we’re having another show next week.”

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!