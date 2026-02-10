Nate Oats reacts to 'disappointing' ruling for Charles Bediako

Alabama men’s basketball head coach Nate Oats shared his thoughts on Crimson Tide center Charles Bediako being ruled ineligible on Monday after Tuscaloosa County judge Daniel Pruet denied an injunction against the NCAA. Oats gave a lengthy response on his radio show.

“Obviously, super disappointed,” Oats said on Hey Coach. “Disappointed in the whole thing, to be honest with you. I didn’t think it ever should have gotten to court. I thought the NCAA should have made him eligible based on over a hundred current college basketball players — former professionals, most of them over in Europe. Some in the G-League. Guys being drafted. Rights owned by NBA teams, as in James Nnaji being eligible to play.

“So, I thought it was kind of a no-brainer with the NCAA. And then I didn’t think it would be that big of an issue. The NCAA hasn’t really changed much without courts forcing them to change. So, I thought the courts would see the inconsistencies in the rulings and agree with Charles’ attorneys.

“To me, the NCAA’s point of why Charles shouldn’t be eligible was all these rules that they have, but they’re not applying those rules to all these other players they’ve made eligible. To me, it was very disappointing in the whole case. Disappointing for Charles.”

Thanks to a pair of 10-day temporary restraining orders, Bediako played in five games for UA and averaged 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per contest. The Crimson Tide posted a 3-2 record in the five games with Bediako, defeating Missouri, Texas A&M and Auburn.

But Bediako is unavailable for Alabama’s remainder of the 2025-26 campaign. Oats discussed where the Crimson Tide might turn now that its backup center can no longer suit up this year.

“We’ve got to turn the focus back to the guys that are going to be on the floor, and we’ve got some very capable players that we’ve won some big games before Charles got here,” Oats said. “We’re getting some guys back healthy. … (Aiden Sherrell) has been able to play with Charles, but he’s gonna have to continue to take care of the interior, and then we’re gonna have to play a little small ball when he’s not in, and we’ll figure it out. That’s what the coaches are here for.

“But yeah, just disappointed in the ruling. Disappointed in the system, both the NCAA, the courts, the whole thing, just with all the inconsistencies with who’s eligible and who’s not. It just seems like the European international players are being given preferential treatment over the Americans, and more so happened today.

“Hopefully, at some point, somebody’s gonna win a ruling like this. It wasn’t here today, but at some point, somebody will win one and change the system because that’s how it has to change in the NCAA. They don’t make changes on their own, typically.”

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!