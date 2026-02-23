Nate Oats to serve as USA Basketball U18 National Team assistant coach

Alabama men’s basketball head coach Nate Oats will be part of the coaching staff for the 2026 USA Basketball Men’s U18 National Team, serving as an assistant coach.

Leading the U18 National Team as head coach is Anthony Grant, while Oats is one of two assistant coaches, joined by Colgate’s Matt Langel. Oats will serve on the coaching staff that will lead the U.S. to the 2026 FIBA U18 Men’s AmeriCup from June 1-7.

Nate Oats Notes

Served as a court coach during the 2025 USA Basketball Men’s U19 National Team training camp under Arizona’s head coach Tommy Lloyd

Has guided Alabama to its fourth straight 20-win season

Led Alabama to 165 during his seven seasons at UA

In the last two seasons, Oats led Alabama to back-to-back Elite Eight appearances for the first time in program history

*** This information was acquired from a recent press release from Alabama Athletics.

