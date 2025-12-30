Nate Oats updates status of Labaron Philon after missing Yale game

Alabama guard Labaron Philon was ruled out of the Crimson Tide’s game against Yale on Monday night before tipoff, missing the game with an injury sustained against Kennesaw State back on Dec. 21.

Philon played the full game against the Owls and there was no mention of the injury after that game, making it a surprise for him to miss Monday night’s outing.

Following Alabama’s 102-78 win over Yale, head coach Nate Oats spoke to the media and addressed the absence of Philon.

“Labaron is going through treatment,” Oats said. “He’s got a left leg injury from a contusion he got in the Kennesaw State game. It’s definitely not super serious, but he couldn’t play in a game now. We’re off tomorrow, hopefully he gets a lot of rehab. I think it’s pretty likely he plays Saturday, but I don’t want to say for sure.”

Philon is having arguably the best season of any guard in college basketball so far this season. He’s become an All-American candidate through non-conference play of his sophomore season, averaging 21.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists while shooting 55.1% from the floor and 42.2% from downtown.

Alabama was also without freshmen London Jemison and Davion Hannah against Yale. Jemison suffered a knee injury against South Florida, while Hannah has missed the past two games with what Oats called a ‘medical condition.’

“London, we’d been shooting for this game since he got hurt in the South Florida game,” Oats said. “Hopefully the rehab goes as well as it’s going and he’s gonna be available Saturday.

“Davion’s got a medical condition that we’re trying to manage and work him back into game shape. He’s just not quite there yet. I don’t know where he’ll be. I anticipate Labaron and London playing against Kentucky, but it’s hard to say. We’ll see how rehab goes the next three to four days.”

Alabama opens SEC play on Saturday against Kentucky inside Coleman Coliseum. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.

