Nick Saban weighs in on Kalen DeBoer, Alabama's Rose Bowl loss to Indiana

Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban weighed in on the Crimson Tide’s blowout loss to No. 1 Indiana in the Rose Bowl on Wednesday, during his weekly Pat McAfee Show appearance.

McAfee, who shares the ESPN College GameDay set with Saban, asked the Hall of Fame head coach why Alabama didn’t hire any of his former assistants to coach the Crimson Tide following his retirement. The question came about because all four head coaches in the College Football Playoff semifinals have spent time under Saban, further solidifying his coaching tree.

“I think if somebody was available — I’m not sure anybody was available that they could have maybe gotten to come here,” Saban told McAfee. “And I do think that Kalen DeBoer is a really good coach and doing a good job here.

“This is a tough transition, especially in this environment that we live in, in college football in terms of players coming and going. I think there were like 26 players that got in a portal when I retired, so that’s a lot to overcome for anybody. And it would have been a lot to overcome for even one of the guys that formerly coached for me.”

The last four head coaches standing with a shot at a national title all spent time in Tuscaloosa during Saban’s 16 years as the head coach — Indiana’s Curt Cignetti, Oregon’s Dan Lanning, Ole Miss’ Pete Golding and Miami’s Mario Cristobal. Cignetti led top-ranked Indiana to a 38-3 win over the No. 9 Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal, ending Year 2 of the DeBoer era.

While Saban showered the Hoosiers with praise, he also shared his hopes for UA’s future.

“I fully support Greg Byrne and what he decided to do and how he’s done it,” said Saban, who joined the call from his office at Bryant-Denny Stadium. “And I’m hoping they get the ship going in the right direction here. It’s not bad to get in the playoffs and finish in the final eight, but not the expectation around here, which is tough to live up to sometimes.”

