Noah Rogers update: Alabama WR to miss start of season after A-Day injury

Alabama wide receiver Noah Rogers will miss the start of the 2026 season due to injury, head coach Kalen DeBoer revealed on The Game with Ryan Fowler on Tide 100.9 on Monday.

“Unfortunately, he suffered an injury that’s gonna take a little while to recover, and it will bleed into the season here a little bit,” DeBoer told Fowler. “I’m not gonna give a timeline exactly, but he won’t be ready to go right when the season starts. We do expect it to be a situation where he will get to be back during the season.”

Rogers suffered a knee injury during the Crimson Tide’s A-Day scrimmage on Saturday. He was attempting to catch a pass toward the end zone and stayed down after contact with a defender. He needed help off the field and into the sideline medical tent before being carted to the Alabama locker room with a brace on his left knee. Rogers did not return to the Tide sideline.

This spring, Rogers had consistently been one of the first wide receivers on the field, along with Ryan Coleman-Williams and Lotzeir Brooks. He was one of the top standouts during Alabama’s second scrimmage on April 3, catching multiple passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Rogers entered the transfer portal this offseason after spending two years at NC State. Listed at 6-foot-2, 201 pounds, he played in every game a season ago and started 12. Rogers finished the 2025 campaign as the Wolfpack’s third-leading receiver with 441 yards and two touchdowns on 33 receptions. He will be a redshirt junior for the 2026-27 college football season.

“Unfortunate just because Noah is such a high — he came in and really adapted to things so quickly, and our team just loves having him here,” DeBoer said.

“Just to give you an idea of how positive he is, his response to me was how excited he was to get back and be around the team, and knowing how disappointed he is that he’s going to have a little recovery here that he’s gotta work through, for his focus to be on the team and not about himself just gives you an idea of the type of … person he is.

“Coming out in these moments of adversity that he didn’t have to go through and, obviously, us as a team that we’ve gotta go through, because he was making a lot of plays for us. New guys will have to step up here, early in the season, especially.”

With Rogers going down, the Tide will need for its other scholarship wide receivers to step up, especially Derek Meadows, Rico Scott and Cederian Morgan. All three scored touchdowns on A-Day, with Meadows and Morgan being two of the top standouts from scrimmage No. 3.

Alabama will practice two more times this week before wrapping up its spring season. The Tide will kick off its 2026-27 campaign on Saturday, September 5, at home against East Carolina.

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