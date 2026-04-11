Noah Rogers update: Latest on Alabama WR after A-Day injury

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama wide receiver Noah Rogers left the field with an injury during the Crimson Tide’s A-Day scrimmage on Saturday.

Rogers injured his left foot after an incomplete pass early in the scrimmage. He was helped off the field, unable to put weight on his left foot, and was later carted to the locker room with a brace of sorts on the injured foot.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer provided an update on his status after the scrimmmage:

“We’ll have to get him evaluated here,” DeBoer said. “Unfortunate with him getting dinged up. We’ll kind of see what that looks like, he’ll get the MRIs and stuff. We’ll see what happens and get more information here as we go through spring and summer.”

Rogers is entering his fourth year of college football but his first with the Crimson Tide, having transferred in this past offseason from NC State. He spent the last two seasons in Raleigh, posting 33 receptions for 441 yards and two touchdowns in 2025. He began his career at Ohio State as a 5-star recruit coming out of high school, according to On3.

DeBoer previously called Rogers one of the most consistent wide receivers on the Alabama roster following the team’s second scrimmage last Friday.

“Noah’s been consistent, had a couple nice catches, made some big plays there when we needed to,” DeBoer said. “Even sometimes short ones where we got to move the chains. He’d probably be the one that stood out the most.”

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!