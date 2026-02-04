Official: Alabama announces Adrian Klemm as its new offensive line coach

University of Alabama head football coach Kalen DeBoer officially announced the addition of Adrian Klemm to his coaching staff on Wednesday morning. Klemm will direct the Crimson Tide’s offensive line.

“Adrian Klemm has a reputation for recruiting and developing players at every level, having worked with some of the top offensive lines in his 15-plus years coaching,” said DeBoer. “He has a deep knowledge and passion for the game, and I know that he will be able to have an immediate impact on our program. We look forward to having him on staff.”

Klemm comes to Tuscaloosa with a wealth of coaching experience, both on the collegiate and NFL levels. In addition to his most recent role at Southern Cal, he has also worked in the college ranks at Oregon, UCLA and SMU. Klemm’s NFL resume includes time with New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I am incredibly honored and grateful for this opportunity to join Coach DeBoer’s staff at The University of Alabama,” said Klemm. “The tradition, culture and championship standard in Tuscaloosa is second to none. I’m excited to get to work with our players and this staff, and it feels great to be a part of the Alabama family. Roll Tide!”

Klemm spent the 2025 season at USC as a senior defensive assistant. Prior to his time with the Trojans, he was tasked with directing the Patriots’ offensive line for the 2023 season under head coach Bill Belichick.

New England added Klemm from Oregon, where he spent the 2022 season as the Ducks’ associate head coach, offensive line coach and run game coordinator. In his lone season in Eugene, UO led the FBS for fewest sacks allowed with just five across 13 games. Oregon also ranked sixth in total offense, 10th in scoring, 12th in rushing and 17th in passing during that ’22 season. Additionally, the offense was top-10 nationally in first downs per game (26.8), red zone scores (46), plays of 10-plus yards (217) and yards per play (6.94) with Klemm’s guidance. The Ducks had two All-America selections along the offensive line in 2022 and saw three linemen go on to play in the NFL.

Before his time in Eugene, Klemm spent three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2019-21. He began his stint in Pittsburgh as the assistant offensive line coach from 2019-20 before being promoted to offensive line coach for the 2021 season. The Steelers went 29-19-1 across his three seasons and earned the AFC North division title in 2020.

Klemm’s offensive line helped open holes for Najee Harris to run for 1,200 yards as a rookie in 2021. The Steelers finished that ’21 campaign at 9-7-1 to earn a spot in the NFL Playoffs. The year prior, Pittsburgh allowed the fewest sacks in the league (14), seven-fewer than the next-closest team. In 2019, the Steelers went 8-8 while the offensive line finished in the top 10 for sacks allowed.

Prior to his time in the NFL, Klemm held the title of associate head coach, offensive line coach and run game coordinator at UCLA from 2012-17. With his guidance, the Bruins broke multiple offensive records, including single-season marks for passing yards (3,860 – 2012), rushing yards (2,724 – 2014), total offense (6,531 – 2012) and scoring (482 points – 2012). He also helped sign some of the top recruiting classes while in Westwood.

In 2015, Klemm’s offensive line led the Pac-12 for fewest sacks allowed per game at 1.15, a total that finished 15th nationally. UCLA’s 15 sacks allowed were the second-fewest in program history and paced the conference while tying for the 14th-fewest in Division I. The Bruins’ offensive line play helped running back Paul Perkins become the first player in program history to eclipse 1,000-plus rushing yards in consecutive seasons.

The 2013 offensive line unit featured Xavier Su’a-Filo who was awarded the Morris Trophy, presented annually to the Pac-12’s top offensive lineman. Su’a-Filo went on to be drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft and played eight seasons in the NFL.

As a recruiter, Klemm helped the Bruins sign one of the nation’s top classes in 2012, earning him the distinction of Pac-12 Recruiter of the Year by 247Sports. He followed that up by inking an impressive offensive line group in 2013 to garner recognition from Rivals.com as one of the country’s top-25 recruiters.

Klemm got his start in coaching at Southern Methodist University under his former collegiate head coach, June Jones. He served as the offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator for the Mustangs from 2009-12.

In 2011, SMU featured the nation’s seventh-leading rusher in tailback Zach Line, who averaged 122.4 yards per game behind Klemm’s group that featured two future NFL Draft picks. The 2010 line helped set program records for total offense, passing yards and passing touchdowns, among others. The Mustangs amassed 1,494 yards rushing, the second-best mark in school history behind only the 1982 team that featured future NFL Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson. Klemm’s first season tutoring the line in 2009 saw the SMU offense pass for a then-school record of 3,666 yards and produce the first 1,000-yard rusher under Jones in running back Shawnbrey McNeal.

While in Dallas, Klemm also emerged as one of the top recruiters in all of college football, earning national accolades from numerous outlets. Following the 2010 season, he was selected as the top non-BCS AQ Recruiter by Rivals and was also recognized by the site as one of the top-25 recruiters nationally. Additionally, Scout.com named him the Conference USA Recruiter of the Year for 2010.

Born and raised in Inglewood, Calif., Klemm attended Saint Monica Catholic High School in Santa Monica. He went on to start four consecutive seasons at Hawai’i from 1996-99, primarily at left tackle. Following a standout college career, Klemm was drafted in the second round (46th overall) of the 2000 NFL Draft. He totaled seven seasons as a pro, including stints with the Patriots (2000-04) and Green Bay Packers (2005-06). While with New England, Klemm became a three-time Super Bowl Champion with wins in XXXVI, XXXVIII and XXXIX.

Klemm has two sons, Jalen, who is currently playing football at Arizona State, and Nikko, currently playing at Sacramento State.

While appropriate members of The Board of Trustees have been notified of the proposed terms and conditions of this proposed appointment, the financial terms remain subject to approval by The Board of Trustees.

*** This information was acquired from a recent press release from Alabama Athletics.

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!