Official: Alabama announces Richard Owens as its new tight ends coach

University of Alabama head football coach Kalen DeBoer officially announced the addition of Richard Owens to his coaching staff on Monday morning. Owens will be tasked with leading the Crimson Tide’s tight ends room.

“Richard Owens possesses a diverse skillset and knowledge for the game that he has grown over time as both a player and coach,” said DeBoer. “His background will allow him to contribute to not only the success of our tight ends but also to our offense as a whole. He also has a familiarity with our staff and the Southeast Region that made him our top choice to fill this role.”

An experienced assistant at the collegiate level, Owens has worked with multiple position groups and in various coordinator roles on offense across 16 seasons. His resume includes work with the tight ends, offensive line and wide receivers in addition to serving as an offensive coordinator and run game coordinator.

“There’s no greater stage in college football than the SEC,” said Owens. “I’m honored to join Coach DeBoer’s staff and work alongside a tremendous group of colleagues. I am going to pour everything I have into Alabama and upholding the standard of excellence here. Roll Tide!”

Owens comes to Tuscaloosa following a three-year stint at his alma mater, Louisville, where he worked with the offensive line. Across his three seasons, the Cardinals finished 28-12 overall and recorded back-to-back bowl game victories in 2024 and 2025. Under Owens’ watch, Louisville produced nine All-ACC offensive linemen, highlighted by Bryan Hudson, who earned first-team all-conference honors and was named the Jacobs Blocking Trophy recipient as the ACC’s top offensive lineman in 2023.

Prior to his time at Louisville, Owens worked as the offensive line coach and run game coordinator for Georgia Southern in 2022. He joined the Eagles following three years at UAB from 2019-21, where he directed the Blazers’ offensive line.

His 2021 group helped UAB average nearly 400 yards of offense per game with 43 total offensive touchdowns. The Blazers capped a nine-win regular season with an Independence Bowl victory over 13th-ranked BYU, racking up over 400 yards in the win. The line was led by first team all-conference honoree Colby Ragland, who anchored a unit that blocked for a 1,300-yard rusher and a 2,200-yard passer.

UAB secured a Conference USA West Division title in 2020, thanks in large part to Owens’ offensive line group. The unit allowed just four sacks all season, the fourth-fewest in the nation, and was led by first-team all-conference honorees Sidney Wells and Ragland. The Blazers averaged 200.0 rushing yards per game and featured Spencer Brown, who averaged 111.1 rushing yards per game as a senior on his way to setting the program’s career rushing mark at 4,011.

In Owens’ first year leading the offensive line, the Blazers finished 9-5 overall and won the C-USA West Division title. His unit featured two honorable mention all-conference honorees in Wells and Ragland.

His first stop at Louisville came in 2018, where Owens led the Cardinals’ tight ends. He spent the 2015-17 seasons at South Alabama, first directing the tight ends in 2015 before taking on duties with the offensive line from 2016-17. He traveled to Mobile following three seasons at UAB from 2012-14. During that first tour in Birmingham, Owens guided the Blazers’ tight ends in 2012 and 2014 while serving as the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach during the 2013 campaign. Owens got his start in coaching as a graduate assistant at Arkansas from 2010-11, where he worked with the Razorbacks’ tight ends.

A 2004 graduate of Louisville, Owens started three seasons at tight end for the Cardinals and caught 36 career passes for 371 yards and seven touchdowns. He went on to sign a free agent contract with the Minnesota Vikings, part of a six-year NFL career that included time with the Vikings, St. Louis Rams and New York Jets. He appeared in 53 games with seven starts from 2004-09, totaling 18 receptions for 141 yards and one touchdown. Owens’ longest stint came in Minnesota from 2004-07, where he served as a special teams captain during the 2005 season.

Owens is married to the former Tina Ryan. The couple has one daughter, Rylan.

While appropriate members of The Board of Trustees have been notified of the proposed terms and conditions of this proposed appointment, the financial terms remain subject to approval by The Board of Trustees.

*** This information was acquired from a recent press release from Alabama Athletics.

