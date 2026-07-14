Official: Alabama basketball announces Anderson Diaz signing

Head coach Nate Oats announced the addition of Anderson Diaz to Alabama’s roster for the upcoming 2026-27 season. Diaz joins an incoming freshman class that includes Tarris Bouie, Jaxon Richardson and Qayden Samuels.

Anderson Diaz | G | 6-1 | Bronx. N.Y. (Overtime Elite)

A four-star recruit and the No. 2 player from the state of New York, according to ESPN

Ranked as the No. 6 point guard in the country by 247Sports

Averaged 17.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists for the Cold Hearts in Overtime Elite

Averaged 20.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists on the Nike EYBL Circuit for the NY Rens

Nate Oats on Anderson Diaz :

“Anderson Diaz is a very dynamic playmaker that has the ability to extend the court with his three-point range while being able to break down the defense and get paint touches at any moment of the game. With a 6-6 wingspan, he has quick hands combined with great instincts that gives him the tools to be an elite defender. Combine that with his ability to create for others, he will be a great addition to our backcourt. We are excited to have him at Alabama.”

2026 NLI Signing Class Notes

Rated as the No. 4 freshman signing class, according to On3

Fifth consecutive top-15 signing class for head coach Nate Oats since arriving on campus

First time in program history that UA has had five straight top-15 signing classes

Third straight season Alabama has had a top-six signing class

*** This information was acquired from a recent press release from Alabama Athletics.

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!