Photo Gallery: Alabama dons full pads for first time on Day 4 of spring practice

Alabama Football returned to the field for its fourth spring practice on Friday, March 13. The Crimson Tide worked out in full pads for the first time on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.

Below are photos from the Friday practice session, courtesy of Alabama Athletics.

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Alabama Offensive Lineman Michael Carroll (64) in action during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Mar 13, 2026. Photo by Rodger Champion

Running Back Trae’shawn Brown (17) in action during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Mar 13, 2026.



Photo by Rodger Champion

Alabama Wide Receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams (1) in action during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Mar 13, 2026. Photo by Rodger Champion

Alabama Running Back AK Dear (0) in action during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Mar 13, 2026. Photo by Rodger Champion

Defensive Back Jorden Edmonds (16) in action during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Mar 13, 2026.



Photo by Rodger Champion

Alabama Running Back Daniel Hill (4) in action during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Mar 13, 2026. Photo by Rodger Champion

Alabama Running Back Daniel Hill (4) in action during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Mar 13, 2026. Photo by Rodger Champion

Alabama Linebacker Justin Hill (8) in action during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Mar 13, 2026. Photo by Rodger Champion

Offensive Lineman Jayvin James (54) in action during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Mar 13, 2026.



Photo by Rodger Champion

Alabama Linebacker Duke Johnson II (15) in action during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Mar 13, 2026. Photo by Rodger Champion

Alabama Quarterback Austin Mack (10) in action during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Mar 13, 2026. Photo by Rodger Champion

Linebacker Jamarion Matthews (41) in action during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Mar 13, 2026.



Photo by Rodger Champion

Alabama Wide Receiver Derek Meadows (30) in action during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Mar 13, 2026. Photo by Rodger Champion

Offensive Lineman Tyrell Miller (65) in action during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Mar 13, 2026.



Photo by Rodger Champion

Alabama Defensive Back Red Morgan (6) in action during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Mar 13, 2026. Photo by Rodger Champion

Defensive Back Carmelo O’Neal (28) in action during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Mar 13, 2026.



Photo by Rodger Champion

Alabama Offensive Lineman Casey Poe (50) in action during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Mar 13, 2026. Photo by Rodger Champion

Alabama Tight End Marshall Pritchett (9) in action during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Mar 13, 2026. Photo by Rodger Champion

Alabama Running Back Kevin Riley (6) in action during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Mar 13, 2026. Photo by Rodger Champion

Alabama Quarterback Keelon Russell (12) in action during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Mar 13, 2026. Photo by Rodger Champion

Alabama Wide Receiver Rico Scott (7) in action during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Mar 13, 2026. Photo by Rodger Champion

Defensive Back Nick Sherman (29) in action during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Mar 13, 2026.



Photo by Rodger Champion

Linebacker Caleb Woodson (7) in action during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Mar 13, 2026.



Photo by Rodger Champion

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