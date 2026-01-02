Photo Gallery: Alabama falls to Indiana 38-3 in Rose Bowl quarterfinal

PASADENA, Calif. — No. 9 Alabama had its season end on Thursday, falling to No. 1 Indiana 38-3 in the quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl.

Below are photos from the game courtesy of Alabama Athletics:

Alabama Wide Receiver Germie Bernard (5) in action against Indiana at Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA on Thursday, Jan 1, 2026.

Alabama Defensive Back Red Morgan (16) in action against Indiana at Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA on Thursday, Jan 1, 2026.

Alabama Quarterback Austin Mack (10) in action against Indiana at Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA on Thursday, Jan 1, 2026.

Defensive Lineman James Smith (23) in action against Indiana at Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA on Thursday, Jan 1, 2026.

Kicker Conor Talty (31) in action against Indiana at Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA on Thursday, Jan 1, 2026.

Running Back Daniel Hill (4) in action against Indiana at Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA on Thursday, Jan 1, 2026.

Quarterback Ty Simpson (15) in action against Indiana at Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA on Thursday, Jan 1, 2026.

Running Back Daniel Hill (4) in action against Indiana at Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA on Thursday, Jan 1, 2026.

Linebacker Deontae Lawson (0) in action against Indiana at Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA on Thursday, Jan 1, 2026.

Defensive Back Bray Hubbard (18) and Alabama Defensive Lineman Tim Keenan III (96) in action against Indiana at Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA on Thursday, Jan 1, 2026.

Wide Receiver Lotzeir Brooks (17) in action against Indiana at Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA on Thursday, Jan 1, 2026.

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!