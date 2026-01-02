Photo Gallery: Alabama falls to Indiana 38-3 in Rose Bowl quarterfinal

PASADENA, Calif. — No. 9 Alabama had its season end on Thursday, falling to No. 1 Indiana 38-3 in the quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl.
Below are photos from the game courtesy of Alabama Athletics:
Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!
Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!