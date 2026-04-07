Photo Gallery: Alabama hits the field for 11th spring practice
Alabama returned to the field on Tuesday, April 7, after a 3-day break for its 11th spring practice. The Crimson Tide worked out in full pads on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.
UA will practice one more time this week before scrimmaging inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, April 11. A-Day is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. CT, but it will not be televised.
Below are photos from the Tuesday practice session, courtesy of Alabama Athletics.
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