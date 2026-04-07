Photo Gallery: Alabama hits the field for 11th spring practice

Alabama returned to the field on Tuesday, April 7, after a 3-day break for its 11th spring practice. The Crimson Tide worked out in full pads on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.

UA will practice one more time this week before scrimmaging inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, April 11. A-Day is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. CT, but it will not be televised.

Below are photos from the Tuesday practice session, courtesy of Alabama Athletics.

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4/7/26 MFB Spring Practice

Alabama Defensive Lineman Steve Bolo Mboumoua (25)

Photo by Kent Gidley

4/7/26 MFB Spring Practice

Linebacker Jamarion Matthews (41)

Photo by Kent Gidley

4/7/26 MFB Spring Practice

Linebacker Xavier Griffin (11)

Photo by Kent Gidley

4/7/26 MFB Spring Practice

Running Back Daniel Hill (4)

Photo by Kent Gidley

4/7/26 MFB Spring Practice

Running Back Daniel Hill (4)

Photo by Kent Gidley

4/7/26 MFB Spring Practice

Defensive Lineman Corey Howard (32)

Photo by Kent Gidley

4/7/26 MFB Spring Practice

Alabama Linebacker Cayden Jones (23)

Photo by Kent Gidley

4/7/26 MFB Spring Practice

Defensive Back Rihyael Kelley (24)

Photo by Kent Gidley

4/7/26 MFB Spring Practice

Quarterback Austin Mack (10)

Photo by Kent Gidley

4/7/26 MFB Spring Practice

Quarterback Austin Mack (10)

Photo by Kent Gidley

4/7/26 MFB Spring Practice

Alabama Defensive Back Zavier Mincey (12)

Photo by Kent Gidley

4/7/26 MFB Spring Practice

Linebacker Yhonzae Pierre (0)

Photo by Kent Gidley

4/7/26 MFB Spring Practice

Linebacker Yhonzae Pierre (0)

Photo by Kent Gidley

4/7/26 MFB Spring Practice

Alabama Linebacker QB Reese (36)

Photo by Kent Gidley

4/7/26 MFB Spring Practice

Wide Receiver Noah Rogers (5)

Photo by Kent Gidley

4/7/26 MFB Spring Practice

Alabama Quarterback Keelon Russell (12)

Photo by Kent Gidley

4/7/26 MFB Spring Practice

Alabama Defensive Back Ivan Taylor (13)

Photo by Kent Gidley

4/7/26 MFB Spring Practice

Defensive Lineman Devan Thompkins (1)

Photo by Kent Gidley

4/7/26 MFB Spring Practice

Linebacker Desmond Umeozulu (9)

Photo by Kent Gidley

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