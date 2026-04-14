Photo Gallery: Alabama hits the field for 14th spring practice
Alabama held its 14th spring practice, its first after the A-Day scrimmage, on Tuesday, April 14. The Crimson Tide worked in spider shells for 90 minutes on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.
Below are photos from the Tuesday practice session, courtesy of Alabama Athletics.
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