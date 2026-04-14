Photo Gallery: Alabama hits the field for 14th spring practice

Alabama held its 14th spring practice, its first after the A-Day scrimmage, on Tuesday, April 14. The Crimson Tide worked in spider shells for 90 minutes on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.

Below are photos from the Tuesday practice session, courtesy of Alabama Athletics.

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4/14/26 MFB MFB Spring Practice

Wide Receiver Derek Meadows (30)

Head Coach Kalen DeBoer

Photo by Kent Gidley

4/14/26 MFB MFB Spring Practice Alabama Wide Receiver Lotzeir Brooks (3) Photo by Kent Gidley

4/14/26 MFB MFB Spring Practice

Running Back Trae’shawn Brown (17)

Running Backs Coach Robert Gillespie

Photo by Kent Gidley

4/14/26 MFB MFB Spring Practice Alabama Offensive Lineman Michael Carroll (64) Photo by Kent Gidley

4/14/26 MFB MFB Spring Practice

Offensive Lineman Michael Carroll (64)

Photo by Kent Gidley

4/14/26 MFB MFB Spring Practice Alabama Wide Receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams (1) Photo by Kent Gidley

4/14/26 MFB MFB Spring Practice

Wide Receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams (1)

Photo by Kent Gidley

4/14/26 MFB MFB Spring Practice

Head Coach Kalen DeBoer

Photo by Kent Gidley

4/14/26 MFB MFB Spring Practice Alabama Tight End Kaleb Edwards (81) Photo by Kent Gidley

4/14/26 MFB MFB Spring Practice Alabama Tight End Josh Ford (40) Photo by Kent Gidley

4/14/26 MFB MFB Spring Practice

Offensive Coordinator Ryan Grubb

Quarterback Austin Mack (10)

Photo by Kent Gidley

4/14/26 MFB MFB Spring Practice Alabama Defensive Back Dijon Lee Jr. (5) Photo by Kent Gidley

4/14/26 MFB MFB Spring Practice Alabama Offensive Lineman Jackson Lloyd (77) Photo by Kent Gidley

4/14/26 MFB MFB Spring Practice Alabama Quarterback Austin Mack (10) Photo by Kent Gidley

4/14/26 MFB MFB Spring Practice

Quarterback Austin Mack (10)

Photo by Kent Gidley

4/14/26 MFB MFB Spring Practice

Wide Receiver Derek Meadows (30)

Defensive Back Carmelo O’Neal (28)

Photo by Kent Gidley

4/14/26 MFB MFB Spring Practice

Wide Receiver Derek Meadows (30)

Defensive Back Carmelo O’Neal (28)

Photo by Kent Gidley

4/14/26 MFB MFB Spring Practice

Wide Receiver Derek Meadows (30)

Photo by Kent Gidley

4/14/26 MFB MFB Spring Practice

Wide Receiver Derek Meadows (30)

Photo by Kent Gidley

4/14/26 MFB MFB Spring Practice Alabama Wide Receiver Cederian Morgan (8) Photo by Kent Gidley

4/14/26 MFB MFB Spring Practice

Wide Receiver Cederian Morgan (8)

Photo by Kent Gidley

4/14/26 MFB MFB Spring Practice Alabama Defensive Back Red Morgan (6) Photo by Kent Gidley

4/14/26 MFB MFB Spring Practice Alabama Quarterback Keelon Russell (12) Photo by Kent Gidley

4/14/26 MFB MFB Spring Practice

Quarterback Keelon Russell (12)

Photo by Kent Gidley

4/14/26 MFB MFB Spring Practice Alabama Wide Receiver Rico Scott (7) Photo by Kent Gidley

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