Photo Gallery: Alabama hits the field for final practice of the spring
Alabama held its 15th and final spring football practice on Thursday morning. The Crimson Tide worked out for 90 minutes and in spider pads on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.
Below are photos from the Thursday practice session, courtesy of Alabama Athletics.
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