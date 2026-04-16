Photo Gallery: Alabama hits the field for final practice of the spring

Alabama held its 15th and final spring football practice on Thursday morning. The Crimson Tide worked out for 90 minutes and in spider pads on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.

Below are photos from the Thursday practice session, courtesy of Alabama Athletics.

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4/16/26 MFB MFB Last spring practice

Wide Receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams (1)

Defensive Back Zabien Brown (2)

Photo by Kent Gidley

4/16/26 MFB MFB Last spring practice

Wide Receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams (1)

Linebacker Caleb Woodson (7)

Photo by Kent Gidley

4/16/26 MFB MFB Last spring practice Alabama Running Back Daniel Hill (4) Photo by Kent Gidley

4/16/26 MFB MFB Last spring practice Alabama Defensive Back Dijon Lee Jr. (5) Photo by Kent Gidley

4/16/26 MFB MFB Last spring practice Alabama Tight End Jay Lindsey (88) Photo by Kent Gidley

4/16/26 MFB MFB Last spring practice

Quarterback Austin Mack (10)

Photo by Kent Gidley

4/16/26 MFB MFB Last spring practice

Quarterback Austin Mack (10)

Photo by Kent Gidley

4/16/26 MFB MFB Last spring practice Alabama Defensive Back Chuck McDonald III (19) Photo by Kent Gidley

4/16/26 MFB MFB Last spring practice Alabama Defensive Back Zavier Mincey (12) Photo by Kent Gidley

4/16/26 MFB MFB Last spring practice

Alabama Wide Receiver Lotzeir Brooks (3)

Photo by Kent Gidley

4/16/26 MFB MFB Last spring practice

Defensive Back Red Morgan (6)

Wide Receiver Lotzeir Brooks (3)

Photo by Kent Gidley

4/16/26 MFB MFB Last spring practice

Quarterback Keelon Russell (12)

Head Coach Kalen DeBoer

Photo by Kent Gidley

4/16/26 MFB MFB Last spring practice

Quarterback Austin Mack (10)

Photo by Kent Gidley

4/16/26 MFB MFB Last spring practice

Quarterback Keelon Russell (12)

Photo by Kent Gidley

4/16/26 MFB MFB Last spring practice

Defensive Back Keon Sabb (3)

Defensive Backs Coach Maurice Linguist

Photo by Kent Gidley

4/16/26 MFB MFB Last spring practice Alabama Defensive Lineman Devan Thompkins (1) Photo by Kent Gidley

4/16/26 MFB MFB Last spring practice Alabama Linebacker Caleb Woodson (7) Photo by Kent Gidley

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