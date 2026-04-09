Photo Gallery: Alabama holds final tuneup before 2026 A-Day

Alabama held its 12th spring practice, its final tuneup before 2026 A-Day, on Thursday, April 9. The Crimson Tide worked out in shells for 90 minutes on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.

Below are photos from the Tuesday practice session, courtesy of Alabama Athletics.

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Wide Receiver Lotzeir Brooks (3) during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Thursday, Apr 9, 2026.

Alabama Wide Receiver Lotzeir Brooks (3) during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Thursday, Apr 9, 2026.

Running Back Trae’shawn Brown (17) during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Thursday, Apr 9, 2026.

Alabama Wide Receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams (1) during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Thursday, Apr 9, 2026.

Wide Receiver Cederian Morgan (8) during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Thursday, Apr 9, 2026.

Alabama Defensive Lineman Terrance Green (99) during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Thursday, Apr 9, 2026.

Quarterback Austin Mack (10) during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Thursday, Apr 9, 2026.

Alabama Linebacker Yhonzae Pierre (0) during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Thursday, Apr 9, 2026.

Wide Receiver Noah Rogers (5) during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Thursday, Apr 9, 2026.

Alabama Quarterback Keelon Russell (12) during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Thursday, Apr 9, 2026.

Linebacker Caleb Woodson (7) during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Thursday, Apr 9, 2026.

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