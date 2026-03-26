Photo Gallery: Alabama holds final tuneup before first spring scrimmage

Alabama held its sixth spring practice, its final prep before scrimmage No. 1, on Thursday, March 26. The Crimson Tide worked out in shells on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.

Below are photos from the Thursday practice session, courtesy of Alabama Athletics.

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Alabama Wide Receiver Lotzeir Brooks (3) during Practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Thursday, Mar 26, 2026.

Alabama Defensive Back Zabien Brown (2) during Practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Thursday, Mar 26, 2026.

Alabama Wide Receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams (1) during Practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Thursday, Mar 26, 2026.

Defensive Back Jorden Edmonds (16) during Practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Thursday, Mar 26, 2026.

Wide Receiver Tyler Henderson (37) during Practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Thursday, Mar 26, 2026.

Alabama Running Back Daniel Hill (4) during Practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Thursday, Mar 26, 2026.

Running Back Daniel Hill (4) during Practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Thursday, Mar 26, 2026.

Alabama Quarterback Austin Mack (10) during Practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Thursday, Mar 26, 2026.

Alabama Defensive Back Zavier Mincey (12) during Practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Thursday, Mar 26, 2026.

Wide Receiver Cederian Morgan (8) during Practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Thursday, Mar 26, 2026.

Wide Receivers Cederian Morgan and Noah Rogers during Practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Thursday, Mar 26, 2026.

Alabama Defensive Back Red Morgan (6) during Practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Thursday, Mar 26, 2026.

Alabama Linebacker Yhonzae Pierre (0) during Practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Thursday, Mar 26, 2026.

Quarterback Keelon Russell (12) and Running Back Trae’shawn Brown (17) during Practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Thursday, Mar 26, 2026.

Alabama Defensive Back Ivan Taylor (13) during Practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Thursday, Mar 26, 2026.

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