Photo Gallery: Alabama holds first scrimmage of spring practice

Alabama held its first spring scrimmage on Friday, March 27, which also served as the team’s seventh practice since the spring began. The Crimson Tide scrimmaged in full pads on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.

Below are photos from the Friday scrimmage, courtesy of Alabama Athletics.

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Alabama Quarterback Austin Mack (10) in action during the Scrimmage at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Mar 27, 2026.

Alabama Defensive Back Chuck McDonald III (19) in action during the Scrimmage at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Mar 27, 2026.

Alabama Offensive Lineman Tyrell Miller (65) in action during the Scrimmage at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Mar 27, 2026.

Alabama Wide Receiver Cederian Morgan (8) in action during the Scrimmage at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Mar 27, 2026.

Alabama Running Back TraeÕshawn Brown (17) in action during the Scrimmage at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Mar 27, 2026.

Alabama Wide Receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams (1) in action during the Scrimmage at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Mar 27, 2026.

Alabama Running Back AK Dear (0) in action during the Scrimmage at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Mar 27, 2026.

Defensive Back Zyan Gibson (17) in action during the Scrimmage at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Mar 27, 2026.

Quarterback Jett Thomalla (15) in action during the Scrimmage at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Mar 27, 2026.

Linebacker Desmond Umeozulu (9) in action during the Scrimmage at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Mar 27, 2026.

Offensive Lineman Mal Waldrep Jr. (52) in action during the Scrimmage at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Mar 27, 2026.

Linebacker Caleb Woodson (7) in action during the Scrimmage at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Mar 27, 2026.

Kicker Lorcan Quinn (90) in action during the Scrimmage at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Mar 27, 2026.

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