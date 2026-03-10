Photo Gallery: Alabama holds second practice of 2026 spring season

Alabama Football returned to the field for its second spring practice on Tuesday, March 10. The Crimson Tide worked out in spider pads and shorts on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.

Below are photos from the Tuesday practice session, courtesy of Alabama Athletics.

Like and subscribe to BamaOnLine, our YouTube channel and the BamaOnLine Podcast!

Alabama Football Director, Sports Performance David Ballou during practice Spring Practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Tuesday, Mar 10, 2026.

Alabama Defensive Lineman Steve Bolo Mboumoua (25) during practice Spring Practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Tuesday, Mar 10, 2026.

Offensive Lineman Chris Booker (73) during practice Spring Practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Tuesday, Mar 10, 2026.

Running Back Trae’shawn Brown (17) during practice Spring Practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Tuesday, Mar 10, 2026.

Tight End Jude Cascone (86) during practice Spring Practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Tuesday, Mar 10, 2026.

Alabama Wide Receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams (1) during practice Spring Practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Tuesday, Mar 10, 2026.

Alabama Football Head Coach Kalen DeBoer during practice Spring Practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Tuesday, Mar 10, 2026.

Alabama Tight End Kaleb Edwards (81) during practice Spring Practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Tuesday, Mar 10, 2026.

Alabama Defensive Lineman Fatutoa Henry (14) during practice Spring Practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Tuesday, Mar 10, 2026.

Alabama Linebacker Justin Hill (8) during practice Spring Practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Tuesday, Mar 10, 2026.

Defensive Lineman Mhari Johnson (26) during practice Spring Practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Tuesday, Mar 10, 2026.

Alabama Tight End Marshall Pritchett (9) during practice Spring Practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Tuesday, Mar 10, 2026.

Quarterbacks during practice Spring Practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Tuesday, Mar 10, 2026.

Alabama Linebacker QB Reese (36) during practice Spring Practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Tuesday, Mar 10, 2026.

Alabama Quarterback Keelon Russell (12) during practice Spring Practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Tuesday, Mar 10, 2026.

Alabama Quarterback Keelon Russell (12) during practice Spring Practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Tuesday, Mar 10, 2026.

Alabama Wide Receiver Rico Scott (7) during practice Spring Practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Tuesday, Mar 10, 2026.

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!