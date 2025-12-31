Photos: Alabama takes part in Rose Bowl media day, first practice in California

Alabama held its sixth workout of game week on Tuesday afternoon. The Crimson Tide practiced for nearly two hours in helmets and shorts at Murdock Stadium on the campus of El Camino College.

Tuesday’s practice began at 2:55 p.m. CT, as Alabama prepares to square off with No. 1 Indiana inside Rose Bowl Stadium. The Crimson Tide and Hoosiers will meet in the Rose Bowl on Thursday, Jan. 1, at 3 p.m. CT. Fans can catch the action live on ESPN with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Kris Budden and Holly Rowe on the call.

Below are photos from the Sunday practice session, as well as the team’s Media Day at the Sheraton Grand LA. Both galleries are courtesy of University of Alabama Athletics.

Alabama Defensive Back Zabien Brown (2) speaks to the media during the Rose Bowl Press Conference in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, Dec 30, 2025.

Alabama Tight End Josh Cuevas (80) speaks to the media during the Rose Bowl Press Conference in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, Dec 30, 2025.

Head Coach Kalen DeBoer speaks to the media during the Rose Bowl Press Conference in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, Dec 30, 2025.

Alabama Defensive Back Bray Hubbard (18) speaks to the media during the Rose Bowl Press Conference in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, Dec 30, 2025.

Alabama Defensive Lineman Tim Keenan III (96) poses for photos during the Rose Bowl Press Conference in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, Dec 30, 2025.

Linebacker Deontae Lawson (0) speaks to the media during the Rose Bowl Press Conference in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, Dec 30, 2025.

Alabama Defensive Back Red Morgan (16) speaks to the media during the Rose Bowl Press Conference in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, Dec 30, 2025.

Offensive Lineman Kadyn Proctor (74) speaks to the media during the Rose Bowl Press Conference in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, Dec 30, 2025.

Offensive Lineman Kadyn Proctor (74) speaks to teammates during the Rose Bowl Press Conference in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, Dec 30, 2025.

Alabama Offensive Lineman Jaeden Roberts (77) speaks to the media during the Rose Bowl Press Conference in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, Dec 30, 2025.

Alabama Quarterback Keelon Russell (12) speaks to the media during the Rose Bowl Press Conference in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, Dec 30, 2025.

Alabama Defensive Lineman London Simmons (90) poses for photos during the Rose Bowl Press Conference in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, Dec 30, 2025.

Quarterback Ty Simpson (15) speaks to the media during the Rose Bowl Press Conference in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, Dec 30, 2025.

Alabama Defensive Lineman James Smith (23) poses for photos during the Rose Bowl Press Conference in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, Dec 30, 2025.

Alabama Kicker Conor Talty (31) speaks to the media during the Rose Bowl Press Conference in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, Dec 30, 2025.

Alabama Wide Receiver Ryan Williams (2) speaks to the media during the Rose Bowl Press Conference in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, Dec 30, 2025.

Alabama Wide Receiver Lotzeir Brooks (17) runs drills during Rose Bowl practice in Pasadena, CA on Tuesday, Dec 30, 2025.

Alabama Wide Receiver Germie Bernard (5) runs drills during Rose Bowl practice in Pasadena, CA on Tuesday, Dec 30, 2025.

Alabama Linebacker Noah Carter (24) runs drills during Rose Bowl practice in Pasadena, CA on Tuesday, Dec 30, 2025.

Head Coach Kalen DeBoer runs drills during Rose Bowl practice in Pasadena, CA on Tuesday, Dec 30, 2025.

Alabama Linebacker Justin Hill (8) runs drills during Rose Bowl practice in Pasadena, CA on Tuesday, Dec 30, 2025.

Alabama Defensive Lineman Tim Keenan III (96) runs drills during Rose Bowl practice in Pasadena, CA on Tuesday, Dec 30, 2025.

Linebacker Yhonzae Pierre (42) runs drills during Rose Bowl practice in Pasadena, CA on Tuesday, Dec 30, 2025.

Linebacker Qua Russaw (4) runs drills during Rose Bowl practice in Pasadena, CA on Tuesday, Dec 30, 2025.

Alabama Defensive Back Keon Sabb (3) runs drills during Rose Bowl practice in Pasadena, CA on Tuesday, Dec 30, 2025.

Alabama Defensive Lineman London Simmons (90) runs drills during Rose Bowl practice in Pasadena, CA on Tuesday, Dec 30, 2025.

Alabama Quarterback Ty Simpson (15) runs drills during Rose Bowl practice in Pasadena, CA on Tuesday, Dec 30, 2025.

Alabama Defensive Back Ivan Taylor (13) runs drills during Rose Bowl practice in Pasadena, CA on Tuesday, Dec 30, 2025.

Wide Receiver Ryan Williams (2) runs drills during Rose Bowl practice in Pasadena, CA on Tuesday, Dec 30, 2025.

