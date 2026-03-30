Photos & Video: Alabama hits the field for eighth spring practice

Alabama Football returned to the practice field for its eighth day of the spring on Monday, March 30. The Crimson Tide worked out in shells on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.

Below are photos from the Monday practice session, and above is an embedded video of nearly XXXX minutes of practice footage. Both are courtesy of The University of Alabama Athletics.

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3/30/26 MFB Spring Practice

Wide Receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams (1)

Photo by Kent Gidley

3/30/26 MFB Spring Practice

Wide Receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams (1)

Photo by Kent Gidley

3/30/26 MFB Spring Practice

Running Back AK Dear (0)

Photo by Kent Gidley

3/30/26 MFB Spring Practice

Running Back AK Dear (0)

Photo by Kent Gidley

3/30/26 MFB Spring Practice

Running Back AK Dear (0)

Linebacker Caleb Woodson (7)

Photo by Kent Gidley

3/30/26 MFB Spring Practice

Head Coach Kalen DeBoer

Photo by Kent Gidley

3/30/26 MFB Spring Practice

Head Coach Kalen DeBoer

Photo by Kent Gidley

3/30/26 MFB Spring Practice

Head Coach Kalen DeBoer

Photo by Kent Gidley

3/30/26 MFB Spring Practice

Running Back Daniel Hill (4)

Quarterback Austin Mack (10)

Photo by Kent Gidley

3/30/26 MFB Spring Practice Alabama Running Back Khalifa Keith (20) Photo by Kent Gidley

3/30/26 MFB Spring Practice

Defensive Back Dijon Lee Jr. (5)

Running Back Kevin Riley (6)

Defensive Back Keon Sabb (3)

Photo by Kent Gidley

3/30/26 MFB Spring Practice

Defensive Back Dijon Lee Jr. (5)

Defensive Back Walter Sansing III (27)

Photo by Kent Gidley

3/30/26 MFB Spring Practice Alabama Linebacker Yhonzae Pierre (0) Photo by Kent Gidley

3/30/26 MFB Spring Practice Alabama Wide Receiver Noah Rogers (5) Photo by Kent Gidley

3/30/26 MFB Spring Practice

Quarterback Keelon Russell (12)

Running Back Trae’shawn Brown (17)

Photo by Kent Gidley

3/30/26 MFB Spring Practice Alabama Quarterback Keelon Russell (12) Photo by Kent Gidley

3/30/26 MFB Spring Practice Alabama Quarterback Keelon Russell (12) Photo by Kent Gidley

3/30/26 MFB Spring Practice Alabama Linebacker Caleb Woodson (7) Photo by Kent Gidley

Austin Mack (Courtesy of Alabama Athletics)

Lotzeir Brooks (Courtesy of Alabama Athletics)

Lotzeir Brooks (Courtesy of Alabama Athletics)

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