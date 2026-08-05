Photos & Video: Alabama holds first practice of 2026 preseason

Alabama Football returned to the field for its first preseason practice on Wednesday, August 5. The Crimson Tide worked out in jerseys and shorts on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.

Below are photos from the Wednesday practice session, and above is an embedded video of more than XXXX minutes of practice footage (courtesy of University of Alabama Athletics).

*** Note: Video will be added as soon as it is available.

Like and subscribe to BamaOnLine, our YouTube channel, and the BamaOnLine Podcast!

8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice Alabama Defensive Lineman Leslie Black (95) Photo by Kent Gidley 8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice

Defensive Lineman Steve Bolo Mboumoua (25)

Defensive Lineman Edric Hill (94)

Photo by Kent Gidley 8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice Alabama Defensive Back Zabien Brown (2) Photo by Kent Gidley 8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice Alabama Offensive Lineman Michael Carroll (64) Photo by Kent Gidley 8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice Alabama Wide Receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams (1) Photo by Kent Gidley 8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice Alabama Wide Receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams (1) Photo by Kent Gidley 8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice

Running Back AK Dear (0)

Quarterback Austin Mack (10)

Photo by Kent Gidley 8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice

Head Coach Kalen DeBoer

Linebacker QB Reese (36)

Photo by Kent Gidley 8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice

Offensive Lineman Racin Delgatty (55)

Offensive Line Coach Adrian Klemm

Photo by Kent Gidley 8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice

Offensive Lineman Racin Delgatty (55)

Offensive Lineman Jackson Lloyd (77)

Offensive Lineman Ty Haywood (72)

Offensive Lineman Chris Booker (73)

Photo by Kent Gidley 8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice

Offensive Coordinator Ryan Grubb

Head Coach Kalen DeBoer

Photo by Kent Gidley 8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice

Linebacker Duke Johnson II (15)

Linebacker Cayden Jones (23)

Linebackers Chuck Morrell

Linebacker QB Reese (36)

Photo by Kent Gidley 8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice Alabama Tight End Danny Lewis Jr. (87) Photo by Kent Gidley 8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice Alabama Tight End Danny Lewis Jr. (87) Photo by Kent Gidley 8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice Alabama Offensive Lineman Jackson Lloyd (77) Photo by Kent Gidley 8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice Alabama Quarterback Austin Mack (10) Photo by Kent Gidley 8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice

Wide Receivers Coach Derrick Nix

Wide Receiver Cederian Morgan (8)

Photo by Kent Gidley 8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice

Tight Ends Coach Richard Owens

Tight End Marshall Pritchett (9)

Photo by Kent Gidley 8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice

Linebacker QB Reese (36)

Tight End Josh Ford (40)

Photo by Kent Gidley 8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice

Alabama Defensive Line Coach Freddie Roach

Photo by Kent Gidley 8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice

Quarterback Keelon Russell (12)

Running Back AK Dear (0)

Photo by Kent Gidley 8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice

Quarterback Keelon Russell (12)

Running Back Daniel Hill (4)

Photo by Kent Gidley 8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice Alabama Quarterback Keelon Russell (12) Photo by Kent Gidley 8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice Alabama Defensive Back Keon Sabb (3) Photo by Kent Gidley

8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice

Defensive Back Ivan Taylor (13)

Wide Receiver Rico Scott (7)

Defensive Back Dijon Lee Jr. (5)

Photo by Kent Gidley 8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice

Linebacker Caleb Woodson (7)

Defensive Back Bray Hubbard (18)

Photo by Kent Gidley 8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice Alabama Linebacker Caleb Woodson (7) Photo by Kent Gidley

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our extensive Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Then, you will be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Alabama fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!