BamaOnLine Football
Photos & Video: Alabama holds first practice of 2026 preseason
Alabama Football returned to the field for its first preseason practice on Wednesday, August 5. The Crimson Tide worked out in jerseys and shorts on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.
Below are photos from the Wednesday practice session, and above is an embedded video of more than XXXX minutes of practice footage (courtesy of University of Alabama Athletics).
*** Note: Video will be added as soon as it is available.
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