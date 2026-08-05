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Photos & Video: Alabama holds first practice of 2026 preseason

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Charlie Potter@Charlie_Potter
50m

Alabama Football returned to the field for its first preseason practice on Wednesday, August 5. The Crimson Tide worked out in jerseys and shorts on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.

Below are photos from the Wednesday practice session, and above is an embedded video of more than XXXX minutes of practice footage (courtesy of University of Alabama Athletics).

*** Note: Video will be added as soon as it is available.

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8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice Alabama Defensive Lineman Leslie Black (95) Photo by Kent Gidley
8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice
Defensive Lineman Steve Bolo Mboumoua (25)
Defensive Lineman Edric Hill (94)
Photo by Kent Gidley
8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice Alabama Defensive Back Zabien Brown (2) Photo by Kent Gidley
8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice Alabama Offensive Lineman Michael Carroll (64) Photo by Kent Gidley
8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice Alabama Wide Receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams (1) Photo by Kent Gidley
8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice Alabama Wide Receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams (1) Photo by Kent Gidley
8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice
Running Back AK Dear (0)
Quarterback Austin Mack (10)
Photo by Kent Gidley
8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice
Head Coach Kalen DeBoer
Linebacker QB Reese (36)
Photo by Kent Gidley
8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice
Offensive Lineman Racin Delgatty (55)
Offensive Line Coach Adrian Klemm
Photo by Kent Gidley
8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice
Offensive Lineman Racin Delgatty (55)
Offensive Lineman Jackson Lloyd (77)
Offensive Lineman Ty Haywood (72)
Offensive Lineman Chris Booker (73)
Photo by Kent Gidley
8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice
Offensive Coordinator Ryan Grubb
Head Coach Kalen DeBoer
Photo by Kent Gidley
8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice
Linebacker Duke Johnson II (15)
Linebacker Cayden Jones (23)
Linebackers Chuck Morrell
Linebacker QB Reese (36)
Photo by Kent Gidley
8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice Alabama Tight End Danny Lewis Jr. (87) Photo by Kent Gidley
8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice Alabama Tight End Danny Lewis Jr. (87) Photo by Kent Gidley
8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice Alabama Offensive Lineman Jackson Lloyd (77) Photo by Kent Gidley
8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice Alabama Quarterback Austin Mack (10) Photo by Kent Gidley
8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice
Wide Receivers Coach Derrick Nix
Wide Receiver Cederian Morgan (8)
Photo by Kent Gidley
8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice
Tight Ends Coach Richard Owens
Tight End Marshall Pritchett (9)
Photo by Kent Gidley
8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice
Linebacker QB Reese (36)
Tight End Josh Ford (40)
Photo by Kent Gidley
8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice
Alabama Defensive Line Coach Freddie Roach
Photo by Kent Gidley
8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice
Quarterback Keelon Russell (12)
Running Back AK Dear (0)
Photo by Kent Gidley
8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice
Quarterback Keelon Russell (12)
Running Back Daniel Hill (4)
Photo by Kent Gidley
8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice Alabama Quarterback Keelon Russell (12) Photo by Kent Gidley
8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice Alabama Defensive Back Keon Sabb (3) Photo by Kent Gidley
8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice
Defensive Back Ivan Taylor (13)
Wide Receiver Rico Scott (7)
Defensive Back Dijon Lee Jr. (5)
Photo by Kent Gidley
8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice
Linebacker Caleb Woodson (7)
Defensive Back Bray Hubbard (18)
Photo by Kent Gidley
8/5/26 MFB First fall Practice Alabama Linebacker Caleb Woodson (7) Photo by Kent Gidley

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