Photos & Video: Alabama holds first practice of 2026 spring season

Alabama Football returned to the field for its first practice of the spring on Sunday, March 8. The Crimson Tide worked out in jerseys and shorts on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.

Below are photos from the Sunday practice session, and above is an embedded video of more than four minutes of practice footage. Both are courtesy of University of Alabama Athletics.

*** This story will be updated.

Like and subscribe to BamaOnLine, our YouTube channel and the BamaOnLine Podcast!

Alabama Defensive Lineman Steve Bolo Mboumoua (25) during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Sunday, Mar 8, 2026.

Alabama Wide Receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams (1) during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Sunday, Mar 8, 2026.

Offensive Lineman Bryson Cooley (63) during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Sunday, Mar 8, 2026.

Defensive Back Jorden Edmonds (16) during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Sunday, Mar 8, 2026.

Defensive Back Jireh Edwards (10) during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Sunday, Mar 8, 2026.

Alabama Tight End Kaleb Edwards (81) during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Sunday, Mar 8, 2026.

Defensive Back Zyan Gibson (17) during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Sunday, Mar 8, 2026.

Defensive Lineman Terrance Green (99) during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Sunday, Mar 8, 2026.

Wide Receiver Tyler Henderson (37) during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Sunday, Mar 8, 2026.

Running Back Khalifa Keith (20) during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Sunday, Mar 8, 2026.

Defensive Lineman Mhari Johnson (26) during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Sunday, Mar 8, 2026.

Alabama Defensive Back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. (21) during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Sunday, Mar 8, 2026.

Alabama Tight End Jay Lindsey (88) during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Sunday, Mar 8, 2026.

Alabama Offensive Lineman Jackson Lloyd (77) during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Sunday, Mar 8, 2026.

Alabama Defensive Back Chuck McDonald III (19) during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Sunday, Mar 8, 2026.

Defensive Back Carmelo O’Neal (28) during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Sunday, Mar 8, 2026.

Quarterbacks during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Sunday, Mar 8, 2026.

Tight End Jaxon Shuttlesworth (80) during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Sunday, Mar 8, 2026.

Defensive Lineman Caleb Smith (91) during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Sunday, Mar 8, 2026.

Offensive Lineman Ethan Fields (75) during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Sunday, Mar 8, 2026.

Defensive Lineman Devan Thompkins (1) during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Sunday, Mar 8, 2026.

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!