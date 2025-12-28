Photos & Video: Alabama holds fourth practice for Rose Bowl matchup with Indiana

Alabama was back on the field on Sunday as it continues to prepare for the Rose Bowl quarterfinal. The Crimson Tide worked out in full pads on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.

Sunday’s practice was the fourth true on-field practice of the week. No. 9 Alabama will travel to Pasadena, Calif., to face No. 1 Indiana in its second College Football Playoff game. The Crimson Tide and Hoosiers will meet on Thursday, Jan. 1, at 3 p.m. Fans can catch the action on ESPN with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Kris Budden and Holly Rowe on the call.

Below are photos from the Sunday practice session, and above is an embedded video of more than four minutes of footage. Both are courtesy of University of Alabama Athletics.

Like and subscribe to BamaOnLine, our YouTube channel and the BamaOnLine Podcast!

12/28/25 MFB Rose Bowl practice Alabama Wide Receiver Germie Bernard (5) Photo by Kent Gidley

12/28/25 MFB Rose Bowl practice

Wide Receiver Lotzeir Brooks (17)

Photo by Kent Gidley

12/28/25 MFB Rose Bowl practice

Wide Receiver Lotzeir Brooks (17)

Photo by Kent Gidley

12/28/25 MFB Rose Bowl practice Alabama Tight End Josh Cuevas (80) Photo by Kent Gidley

12/28/25 MFB Rose Bowl practice

Head Coach Kalen DeBoer

Photo by Kent Gidley

12/28/25 MFB Rose Bowl practice

Head Coach Kalen DeBoer

Photo by Kent Gidley

12/28/25 MFB Rose Bowl practice

Head Coach Kalen DeBoer

Photo by Kent Gidley

12/28/25 MFB Rose Bowl practice Alabama Running Back Daniel Hill (4) Photo by Kent Gidley

12/28/25 MFB Rose Bowl practice Alabama Linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green (41) Photo by Kent Gidley

12/28/25 MFB Rose Bowl practice Alabama Linebacker Justin Hill (8) Photo by Kent Gidley

12/28/25 MFB Rose Bowl practice

Defensive Lineman Tim Keenan III (96)

Photo by Kent Gidley

12/28/25 MFB Rose Bowl practice

Defensive Lineman Tim Keenan III (96)

Photo by Kent Gidley

12/28/25 MFB Rose Bowl practice Alabama Defensive Back Dijon Lee Jr. (5) Photo by Kent Gidley

12/28/25 MFB Rose Bowl practice Alabama Linebacker Qua Russaw (4) Photo by Kent Gidley

12/28/25 MFB Rose Bowl practice Alabama Defensive Back Keon Sabb (3) Photo by Kent Gidley

12/28/25 MFB Rose Bowl practice

Quarterback Ty Simpson (15)

Photo by Kent Gidley

12/28/25 MFB Rose Bowl practice

Quarterback Ty Simpson (15)

Photo by Kent Gidley

12/28/25 MFB Rose Bowl practice

Wide Receiver Ryan Williams (2)

Photo by Kent Gidley

12/28/25 MFB Rose Bowl practice

Wide Receiver Ryan Williams (2)

Photo by Kent Gidley

12/28/25 MFB Rose Bowl practice

Wide Receiver Ryan Williams (2)

Photo by Kent Gidley

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!