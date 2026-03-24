Photos & Video: Alabama returns to practice after spring break
Alabama Football returned from a 10-day break for its fifth practice of the spring on Tuesday, March 24. The Crimson Tide worked out in shells on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.
Below are photos from the Tuesday practice session, and above is an embedded video of nearly four minutes of practice footage. Both are courtesy of University of Alabama Athletics.
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