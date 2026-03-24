Photos & Video: Alabama returns to practice after spring break

Alabama Football returned from a 10-day break for its fifth practice of the spring on Tuesday, March 24. The Crimson Tide worked out in shells on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.

Below are photos from the Tuesday practice session, and above is an embedded video of nearly four minutes of practice footage. Both are courtesy of University of Alabama Athletics.

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3/24/26 MFB Spring practice Alabama Offensive Lineman Nick Brooks (71) Photo by Kent Gidley

3/24/26 MFB Spring practice Alabama Offensive Lineman Michael Carroll (64) Photo by Kent Gidley

3/24/26 MFB Spring practice

Head Coach Kalen DeBoer

Photo by Kent Gidley

3/24/26 MFB Spring practice

Defensive Back Jorden Edmonds (16)

Wide Receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams (1)

Photo by Kent Gidley

3/24/26 MFB Spring practice

Defensive Back Jorden Edmonds (16)

Wide Receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams (1)

Photo by Kent Gidley

3/24/26 MFB Spring practice Alabama Defensive Back Zyan Gibson (17) Photo by Kent Gidley

3/24/26 MFB Spring practice

Quarterback Austin Mack (10)

Head Coach Kalen DeBoer

Photo by Kent Gidley

3/24/26 MFB Spring practice Alabama Quarterback Austin Mack (10) Photo by Kent Gidley

3/24/26 MFB Spring practice Alabama Running Back Kevin Riley (6) Photo by Kent Gidley

3/24/26 MFB Spring practice

Quarterback Keelon Russell (12)

Running Back EJ Crowell (13)

Photo by Kent Gidley

3/24/26 MFB Spring practice

Quarterback Keelon Russell (12)

Running Back EJ Crowell (13)

Photo by Kent Gidley

3/24/26 MFB Spring practice

Quarterback Keelon Russell (12)

Offensive Coordinator Ryan Grubb

Photo by Kent Gidley

3/24/26 MFB Spring practice Alabama Quarterback Keelon Russell (12) Photo by Kent Gidley

3/24/26 MFB Spring practice

Quarterback Keelon Russell (12)

Photo by Kent Gidley

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