Prep to Pros: A look back at the recruitment of former Alabama players ahead of NFL Draft

Alabama, known as ‘NFL U’, will have another wave of players drafted this weekend. The Crimson Tide currently holds the record of 17 consecutive first-round draft picks, which is expected to extend on Thursday evening. There are several players who transferred to Alabama with hopes of hearing their names called. There are also those who initially signed with the Crimson Tide with unique journeys that led them to Tuscaloosa.

Live Alabama updates: First round of the 2026 NFL Draft

BOL takes a walk down memory lane, as we’ve covered each of these recruitments from the moment they were offered, all by Nick Saban, to their official visits, commitments, and eventual signatures.

Those players include:

• Ty Simpson‘s desire to one day run out of the T at Neyland Stadium

• Deontae Lawson‘s dream of playing for Alabama’s in-state rival

• Kadyn Proctor, who admitted to reporters that he turned down more money from Iowa before his late flip

• Late flips from Jam Miller (Texas) and Jaeden Roberts (Auburn)

• Plus Justin Jefferson, who didn’t have a ranking coming out of high school before becoming a top JuCo recruit

Home away from home. Roll Tide 🙏🏾💕🐘 pic.twitter.com/hE9I9dnFxo — Kadyn Proctor (@KadynProctor1) December 20, 2022

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