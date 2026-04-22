Salary, buyout of Alabama coach Nate Oats' newly-approved contract revealed

The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees compensation committee approved a new contract extension for Crimson Tide head men’s basketball coach Nate Oats on Wednesday.

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne announced the extension on April 5, stating that it will make him one of the highest-paid coaches in college basketball. His contract now runs for the next six years through March 31, 2032. After making just over $5.5 million this past season, his annual average salary will increase from $6.275 million to $7.25 million over the course of the deal.

Oats’ buyout will be $15 million through March of 2027, and will then drop to $12 million through March of 2028. The buyout drops to $0 starting April 1, 2028.

Nate Oats’ Salary

Contract Term Period Annual Salary March 25, 2026 – March 31, 2027 $7,250,000 April 1, 2027 – March 31, 2028 $7,100,000 April 1, 2028 – March 31, 2029 $7,200,000 April 1, 2029 – March 31, 2030 $7,300,000 April 1, 2030 – March 31, 2031 $7,400,000 April 1, 2031 – March 31, 2032 $7,250,000

In seven seasons in Tuscaloosa, Oats has led Alabama to a 170-73 (87-38 SEC) record. He’s made six straight appearances in the NCAA Tournament, including five Sweet 16s, two Elite Eights and the program’s lone Final Four in 2024. He’s also won two SEC regular season titles and two more SEC tournament titles.

“I am blessed and honored for the opportunity to continue as the head coach of the men’s basketball program at the University of Alabama,” Oats said in a statement. “President Mohler, Chancellor Trant, the entire Board of Trustees and our athletics director Greg Byrne have been tremendously supportive and provided us the resources to compete for championships each and every year. We have enjoyed tremendous success during our seven years at Alabama, and we look forward to building on that for many years to come.”

In addition to Oats, assistant coach Preston Murphy had a new contract approved. His new deal is for two years through April 30, 2031 and will pay $905,000 annually, a raise from his previous salary of $675,000.

Alabama also approved a contract for new head women’s basketball coach Pauline Love, as well as a new deal for head soccer coach Wes Hart.

Nate Oats — Average of $7.25 million annually through March 31, 2032

Preston Murphy — $905,000 annually through April 30, 2028

Pauline Love — $550,000 annually through April 30, 2031

Wes Hart — $280,000 annually through Jan. 31, 2031

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