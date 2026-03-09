SEC Awards: Alabama's Labaron Philon, Aden Holloway, Amari Allen honored by coaches
The Southeastern Conference announced its men’s basketball postseason awards on Monday, and a trio of Alabama players were recognized by the league’s 16 head coaches.
Sophomore guard Labaron Philon Jr. was named to the All-SEC first team, coming one year after he was named to the league’s All-Freshman team. He finished third in the league in points per game, averaging 21.5 a night to go with 4.8 assists and a field goal percentage of 50.7%. Alabama has now had a first-team All-SEC player in six of seven years under Nate Oats.
Junior guard Aden Holloway was tabbed as a third-team All-SEC selection, his first league honor since being named to the All-Freshman team while he was at Auburn back in 2023-24. He put up a career-high 16.8 points per game as the Crimson Tide’s second-leading scorer and led the team with a 43.4% clip from 3-point range.
It’s the fourth time in Oats’ tenure that Alabama has had multiple All-SEC team selections, and the first since 2022-23.
Finally, rookie forward Amari Allen was named to the league’s All-Freshman team, starting in 20 games this season while averaging 11.9 points and leading the team with 7.0 rebounds per game. Oats has had at least one All-Freshman selection in six of his seven seasons in Tuscaloosa.
First-team and second-team All-SEC honorees, All-Freshman team, All-Defensive team, along with Player, Coach and Freshman, Defensive, Sixth-Man and Scholar-Athlete of the Year were chosen by the conference’s 16 head coaches. Any voting ties were not broken.
2025-26 SEC Men’s Basketball Awards
First Team
Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas
Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Tennessee
Thomas Haugh, Florida
Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama
Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt
Top 10
- 1Breaking
AP Poll Shakeup
Big changes in Top 25
- 2Hot
OSU President resigns
Inappropriate relationship
- 3
Baseball Top 25
Shakeup after upset-filled week
- 4
SEC Tournament odds
Ranking favorites to win
- 5
Bracketology
Updated as regular season ends
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Second Team
Nate Ament, Tennessee
Rueben Chinyelu, Florida
Mark Mitchell, Missouri
Otega Oweh, Kentucky
Dailyn Swain, Texas
Third Team
Rashaun Agee, Texas A&M
Alex Condon, Florida
Keyshawn Hall, Auburn
Aden Holloway, Alabama
Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State
All-Defensive Team
Rueben Chinyelu, Florida
Somto Cyril, Georgia
Felix Okpara, Tennessee
Billy Richmond III, Arkansas
Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt
All-Freshman Team
Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas
Amari Allen, Alabama
Nate Ament, Tennessee
Malachi Moreno, Kentucky
Meleek Thomas, Arkansas
Coach of the Year: Todd Golden, Florida
Player of the Year: Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Rueben Chinyelu, Florida
Newcomer of the Year: Dailyn Swain, Texas
Freshman of the Year: Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas
Sixth-Man of the Year: Urban Klavzar, Florida
Defensive Player of the Year: Rueben Chinyelu, Florida
Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!
Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!