SEC Awards: Alabama's Labaron Philon, Aden Holloway, Amari Allen honored by coaches

The Southeastern Conference announced its men’s basketball postseason awards on Monday, and a trio of Alabama players were recognized by the league’s 16 head coaches.

Sophomore guard Labaron Philon Jr. was named to the All-SEC first team, coming one year after he was named to the league’s All-Freshman team. He finished third in the league in points per game, averaging 21.5 a night to go with 4.8 assists and a field goal percentage of 50.7%. Alabama has now had a first-team All-SEC player in six of seven years under Nate Oats.

Junior guard Aden Holloway was tabbed as a third-team All-SEC selection, his first league honor since being named to the All-Freshman team while he was at Auburn back in 2023-24. He put up a career-high 16.8 points per game as the Crimson Tide’s second-leading scorer and led the team with a 43.4% clip from 3-point range.

It’s the fourth time in Oats’ tenure that Alabama has had multiple All-SEC team selections, and the first since 2022-23.

Finally, rookie forward Amari Allen was named to the league’s All-Freshman team, starting in 20 games this season while averaging 11.9 points and leading the team with 7.0 rebounds per game. Oats has had at least one All-Freshman selection in six of his seven seasons in Tuscaloosa.

First-team and second-team All-SEC honorees, All-Freshman team, All-Defensive team, along with Player, Coach and Freshman, Defensive, Sixth-Man and Scholar-Athlete of the Year were chosen by the conference’s 16 head coaches. Any voting ties were not broken.

2025-26 SEC Men’s Basketball Awards

First Team

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Tennessee

Thomas Haugh, Florida

Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama

Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

Second Team

Nate Ament, Tennessee

Rueben Chinyelu, Florida

Mark Mitchell, Missouri

Otega Oweh, Kentucky

Dailyn Swain, Texas

Third Team

Rashaun Agee, Texas A&M

Alex Condon, Florida

Keyshawn Hall, Auburn

Aden Holloway, Alabama

Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State

All-Defensive Team

Rueben Chinyelu, Florida

Somto Cyril, Georgia

Felix Okpara, Tennessee

Billy Richmond III, Arkansas

Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

All-Freshman Team

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

Amari Allen, Alabama

Nate Ament, Tennessee

Malachi Moreno, Kentucky

Meleek Thomas, Arkansas

Coach of the Year: Todd Golden, Florida

Player of the Year: Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Rueben Chinyelu, Florida

Newcomer of the Year: Dailyn Swain, Texas

Freshman of the Year: Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

Sixth-Man of the Year: Urban Klavzar, Florida

Defensive Player of the Year: Rueben Chinyelu, Florida

