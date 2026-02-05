SEC commissioner Greg Sankey asks court to uphold NCAA eligibility rules in Charles Bediako case

Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey signed an affidavit supporting the NCAA against Alabama men’s basketball center Charles Bediako. Sankey’s affidavit was one exhibit included in the NCAA’s motion to oppose Bediako’s injunction against the organization.

“Permitting former professional athletes to return to competition creates a competitive disadvantage and fundamental unfairness for current student-athletes who have not pursued a professional sports career, but have instead maintained their commitment to the collegiate athletics model,” Sankey wrote.

“Fulfilling the academic standards and participating actively in an educational community while also participating in college sports. It is also unfair to college sports programs that have operated within the existing framework for college athletics and thus have not sought to add former professional athletes to their rosters.

“… I respectfully ask the Court to uphold the NCAA eligibility rules challenged in this case. Which are essential to the integrity of college sports, to the educational mission they serve, and to the opportunities they provide for current and future student-athletes.”

Bediako’s injunction hearing is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 6, in Tuscaloosa with Judge Daniel Pruet overseeing it. Bediako rejoined the Alabama men’s basketball program last month, thanks to a temporary restraining order (that was later extended) and has appeared in four games. The Friday hearing will determine if Bediako can continue playing for the Crimson Tide.

Bediako declared for the NBA draft after his sophomore season, but went undrafted and never played in the actual NBA. He bounced around the G League to three different franchises before returning to college and averaging 9.5 points and five rebounds per game for Alabama.

One of Bediako’s attorneys, Darren Heitner, responded to Sankey’s affidavit on Thursday.

“Greg Sankey’s emphasis on the need for consistent application of eligibility rules to avoid disruption in college sports is contradicted by the NCAA’s own recent practices,” Heitner shared on X. “As evidenced by multiple eligibility grants, the NCAA has waived similar rules for former professional athletes, including Thierry Darlan, Abdullah Ahmed, James Nnaji, and Fedor Zugic.

“These waivers demonstrate selective enforcement, undermining Sankey’s assertion that inconsistent application fuels disruption. Courts in similar cases have highlighted such inconsistencies as evidence of arbitrary decision-making.

“Also, Sankey’s reliance on outdated principles of amateurism and academic integration is not aligned with the current realities of college athletes and the proliferation of NIL deals. Furthermore, Sankey is a lay witness who can offer opinions based on personal knowledge, but this affidavit is littered with conclusory statements that are not tied to specific facts or data.

“Finally, Sankey is not only biased but has a conflict of interest while serving in the role of SEC Commissioner.”

Alabama will travel to play Auburn on Saturday, Feb. 7 — one day after Bediako’s hearing. We will know if the center will be joining the Crimson Tide before the team leaves Tuscaloosa.

