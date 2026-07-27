SEC reveals Alabama basketball’s 2026-27 conference schedule

Alabama basketball’s conference schedule for the 2026-27 season was released by the Southeastern Conference on Monday morning.

The Crimson Tide’s opponents for the conference schedule were already announced — home games against Auburn, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt, and road games against Auburn, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M.

The schedule will open with a road matchup against Mississippi State on Jan. 2, and will conclude with a road matchup against Auburn on March 6.

Marquee home games inside Coleman Coliseum include Florida on Jan. 16, Auburn on Jan. 30, and Arkansas on Feb. 13, all on Saturdays.

Official dates for midweek conference games will be revealed at a later date.

The regular season for the Crimson Tide will tip off on Tuesday, Nov. 3 against Sam Houston.

ALABAMA’S 2026-27 SEC SCHEDULE

Jan. 2 — at Mississippi State

Jan. 5/6 — vs. LSU

Jan. 9 — at Arkansas

Jan. 12/13 — vs. Ole Miss

Jan. 16 — vs. Florida

Jan. 19/20 — at South Carolina

Jan. 23 — vs. Oklahoma

Jan. 26/27 — at Missouri

Jan. 30 — vs. Auburn

Feb. 6 — at Kentucky

Feb. 9/10 — at Texas

Feb. 13 — vs. Arkansas

Feb. 16/17 — vs. Mississippi State

Feb. 20 — at Tennessee

Feb. 23/24 — at Texas A&M

Feb. 27 — vs. Vanderbilt

March 2/3 — vs. Georgia

March 6 — at Auburn

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