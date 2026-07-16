Seven Alabama players join Ryan Coleman-Williams on Nike's NIL roster

Seven Alabama players joined the Nike football family, it was announced on Thursday, July 16.

Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams inked a deal with Nike last offseason and is still with the brand. But now, seven of his teammates have also landed NIL deals with Nike. The Alabama players were quarterback Keelon Russell, linebacker Yhonzae Pierre, defensive backs Bray Hubbard, Zabien Brown and Dijon Lee and freshmen Cederian Morgan and EJ Crowell.

Pierre, Hubbard, Brown and Lee are returning starters from the Crimson Tide’s 2025 defense. Meanwhile, Russell is competing for the starting quarterback job with Austin Mack, and Crowell and Morgan are looking to make immediate impacts as rookies. Three of the new Nike athletes are from Alabama, too — Pierre, Morgan and Crowell — along with Coleman-Williams.

All seven of the new additions to the Nike family were part of a 12-player group from Alabama that visited Nike World Headquarters this May. Joined by Crimson Tide staff members, trainers and videographers, the small Alabama contingent spent three days in Beaverton, Oregon.

“We went over professional development, branding and marketing, and sports science research,” Joe Hawley, Alabama’s director of professional sports services and NIL, told BamaOnLine. “And our guys just ate it up, and they loved it.”

In addition to the eight current Alabama players, Nike has also signed 2027 quarterback commit Elijah Haven to its NIL roster. Haven is a 5-star prospect, per the Rivals Industry Rankings.

The Crimson Tide is one of 14 teams with at least one student-athlete who has signed with Nike. The other 13 include Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, South Carolina, SMU, Stanford, Syracuse, Texas and Vanderbilt. Alabama has the second-most Nike athletes with eight, while LSU has the most with 11 players inking deals with the brand.

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