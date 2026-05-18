Six Alabama Athletics teams post perfect APR scores

Now that the 2026 Spring semester has concluded at The University of Alabama, Crimson Tide teams have once again received high marks in the latest Academic Progress Rate (APR), which the NCAA announced last week. In addition to an average APR score of 993, six teams scored a perfect multiyear of 1,000, with 12 additional teams achieving the perfect score in a single year.

In total, all 21 UA athletics teams continue to score well above the national cutoff standard figures that cover the four-year period (2021-22 through 2024-25 school years).

Football highlighted the way as it set a program record with a perfect score of 1,000 to lead the nation. In all, the Crimson Tide boasts eight teams posting their best ever APR score (baseball, men’s cross country, football, men’s golf, men’s track & field, rowing, women’s tennis, volleyball) with an additional seven teams leading the SEC in their respective sport (men’s cross country, football, men’s and women’s golf, men’s swimming & diving, rowing, women’s tennis, volleyball) for the four-year average.

Altogether, it adds up to an average APR score of 993 across the university’s 21 sports. In fact, this year’s report marks the fifth consecutive year Alabama’s overall average score was over 992.

Additional APR Highlights

Alabama student-athletes finished the academic year strong, combining for a 3.46 grade point average this spring – the second-highest mark in school history

120 Crimson Tide student-athletes received a diploma at spring commencement, which brings the total number of student-athlete graduates this year to 181 (40 graduated during winter commencement in December; 21 in August’s summer commencement).

124 student-athletes finished with perfect 4.0 GPAs this spring

315 ended with a 3.5 GPA or greater

464 total student-athletes were recognized by the league office with their name on the SEC Honor Roll level or above (3.0 or higher GPA)

Football posted a best in program history 3.353 Spring GPA

About the Academic Progress Rate

APR measures the eligibility, retention and graduation of student-athletes competing on every Division I sports team

Also serves as a predictor of graduation success

NCAA’s Division I Board of Directors set cut scores of 930 (out of 1,000) as a threshold for teams to meet or face possible immediate and historical sanctions

*** This information was acquired from a recent press release from Alabama Athletics.

Alabama Athletics APR Scores

Football – 1,000

Men’s Cross Country – 1,000

Men’s Golf – 1,000

Women’s Golf – 1,000

Women’s Tennis – 1,000

Women’s Volleyball – 1,000

Women’s Rowing – 998

Softball – 997

Baseball – 995

Men’s Swimming and Diving – 995

Women’s Soccer – 992

Women’s Swimming and Diving – 992

Women’s Track – 991

Women’s Gymnastics – 990

Women’s Cross Country – 989

Women’s Basketball – 988

Men’s Track – 985

Men’s Tennis – 983

Men’s Basketball – 975

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