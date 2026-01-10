Statuses of Aiden Sherrell, Latrell Wrightsell revealed for Alabama's game vs. Texas

Alabama issued its final availability report for its home matchup with Texas on Saturday night.

Center Aiden Sherrell (knee) is once again a game-time decision after being listed as questionable on the initial availability report on Saturday night. He hurt his knee against Kentucky last Saturday, and was held out of Wednesday night’s game against Vanderbilt after also being a game-time decision then.

Guard Latrell Wrightsell (groin) has been ruled out after being listed as doubtful on the initial report. This will be his sixth missed game of the year as he’s dealt with a number of various injuries this season.

Elsewhere on the report, guard Labaron Philon is active after an initial listing of probable last night. He exited Wednesday night’s game against Vanderbilt with full-body cramps and was unable to return.

Freshman guard Davion Hannah and freshman center Collins Onyejiaka are still ruled out, as they both have been for an extended period of time.

Tipoff between No. 13 Alabama and Texas is set for 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Alabama Availability Report

Davion Hannah – Out

Collins Onyejiaka – Out

Latrell Wrightsell – Out

Aiden Sherrell – Game Time Decision

Texas Availability Report

No players listed.

SEC Availability Report Policies

Beginning with the 2024-25 athletics season, all Southeastern Conference schools will provide public reports on the availability of student-athletes to participate in each conference game in the sports of football, men’s and women’s basketball and baseball.

Prior to an SEC basketball game, an institution must issue the Initial Report the night before a game by 7 p.m. CT (or, for an institution that played a game the day before, by 11:00 am local time the day of the game, or two hours before the game starts, whichever is earlier).

On game day, an institution must provide one Game Day Update no later than 90 minutes before game time. On the Game Day Update, the only permissible designation statuses are:

• Available – Will dress for the game and be available to play

• Game Time Decision – Coaches and/or medical personnel need to evaluate the athlete in pre-game warmups before deciding whether he can participate in the game

• Out – Not dressing or available for the game

