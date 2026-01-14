Statuses of Taylor Bol Bowen, Latrell Wrightsell revealed for Alabama's game at Mississippi State

Alabama issued its final availability report for its road matchup with Mississippi State on Tuesday night.

Guard Latrell Wrightsell (leg), forward Taylor Bol Bowen (undisclosed) and forward Keitenn Bristow (undisclosed) were both ruled out after being listed as doubtful on the initial availability report on Monday night. Wrightsell missed the team’s last game against Texas on Saturday, while Bol Bowen was a surprise addition to the report.

Alabama will also be with out freshmen Davion Hannah and Collins Onyejiaka, who have both been out for an extended period of time and have no timetable for their return.

The Crimson Tide will be down to eight available scholarship players for Tuesday night’s game with five players out.

Tipoff between No. 18 Alabama and Mississippi State is set for 8 p.m. CT (SEC Network).

Alabama Availability Report

Davion Hannah – Out

Collins Onyejiaka – Out

Taylor Bol Bowen – Out

Keitenn Bristow – Out

Latrell Wrightsell – Out

Mississippi State Availability Report

No players listed.

SEC Availability Report Policies

Beginning with the 2024-25 athletics season, all Southeastern Conference schools will provide public reports on the availability of student-athletes to participate in each conference game in the sports of football, men’s and women’s basketball and baseball.

Prior to an SEC basketball game, an institution must issue the Initial Report the night before a game by 7 p.m. CT (or, for an institution that played a game the day before, by 11:00 am local time the day of the game, or two hours before the game starts, whichever is earlier).

On game day, an institution must provide one Game Day Update no later than 90 minutes before game time. On the Game Day Update, the only permissible designation statuses are:

• Available – Will dress for the game and be available to play

• Game Time Decision – Coaches and/or medical personnel need to evaluate the athlete in pre-game warmups before deciding whether he can participate in the game

• Out – Not dressing or available for the game

