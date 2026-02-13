Taylor Bol Bowen injury update: Latest on Alabama forward ahead of South Carolina game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama forward Taylor Bol Bowen didn’t practice on Friday, and his status for Saturday’s game against South Carolina is in question, Nate Oats told reporters.

“I respect Taylor a ton, but you can tell he’s not close to 100%,” Oats said. “He’s just trying to tough it out for his teammates, do what’s right. So, we sat him out of practice today to try to get him a little better. If he doesn’t feel significantly better tomorrow, my guess is he’ll be listed as questionable or doubtful tonight, because we’ve got to get him back to where he’s flying around.

“… Taylor has been hurt and really just trying to give us anything he possibly can to help us win games. I can’t say enough about how great Taylor has been. He just hasn’t been healthy.”

Bol Bowen has missed four games this season. He played 15 minutes in Alabama’s last game at Ole Miss, but Oats noted that he’s not 100% healthy. Bol Bowen was a game-time decision ahead of last Saturday’s game at Auburn, but he came off the bench against the Tigers. But he appeared to re-aggravate his right leg injury and did not return to the win on the road.

This year, his first at Alabama, Bol Bowen is averaging 7.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. He is also shooting 40.7% from the field, 29.6% from three and 87.5% at the line.

Alabama’s game against South Carolina is set for a 7:30 p.m. CT tipoff on the SEC Network.

