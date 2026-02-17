Taylor Bol Bowen injury update: Latest on Alabama forward before Arkansas game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Will Alabama men’s basketball forward Taylor Bol Bowen be available for the Crimson Tide’s top-25 matchup with Arkansas? Head coach Nate Oats offered the latest on the banged-up Alabama big man immediately after Alabama’s practice on Tuesday morning.

“Taylor is kind of day-to-day,” Oats said. “He didn’t practice yesterday at all, and today, we had a real light practice that he went through parts of it. We’ll see how he’s feeling tomorrow. It’d be great to get him, though, because we need some length and athleticism in this game.

“So, it’d be great if we could get him back and want him to play well and our frontcourt is able to have a little bit more length.”

Bol Bowen has missed five games this year. He played 15 minutes in Alabama’s last midweek game at Ole Miss, but Oats noted that he wasn’t 100% healthy. Bol Bowen was a game-time decision ahead of UA’s game at Auburn, and he came off the bench against the Tigers. But he appeared to re-aggravate his right leg injury and did not return to the win on the road.

Bol Bowen was ruled out for the Crimson Tide’s home game against South Carolina, an 89-75 win. And now, we wait to see if he can return for an important game against the Razorbacks.

This year, his first at Alabama, Bol Bowen is averaging 7.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. He is also shooting 40.7% from the field, 29.6% from three and 87.5% at the line.

No. 25 Alabama takes on No. 20 Arkansas on Wednesday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!