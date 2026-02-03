Taylor Bol Bowen injury update: Latest on Alabama forward before Texas A&M game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama forward Taylor Bol Bowen only played two minutes during the Crimson Tide’s road loss at Florida. The transfer had been dealing with a hand injury, but after the loss in Gainesville, head coach Nate Oats said, “Something was wrong with his leg.”

Bol Bowen went to Birmingham on Monday, Feb. 2, Oats said on his radio show, and is set to be day-to-day. On Tuesday, the head coach provided the latest on the banged-up Bama big man.

“Taylor didn’t practice today,” Oats told local reporters. “He’s got the right leg injury. We’ll see if he can come along between now and tomorrow. Hopefully, he does. I thought we had everybody we were gonna have for the year there to start the Florida game, and then, less than two minutes in, Taylor hurt his right leg. I don’t know.

“It’s not gonna be a long-term thing, but I don’t know if he’ll be able to play tomorrow night. He didn’t practice at all today.”

Bol Bowen has missed three games this season, his first as a member of the Crimson Tide. He has appeared in 18 games and started 11 contests, and the 6-foot-10 forward is averaging 7.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while also shooting 41.2% from the field for Alabama.

In addition to Bol Bowen, Alabama will also be without Keitenn Bristow, Davion Hannah and Collins Onyejiaka again. The trio has missed a combined 41 games during the 2025-26 season.

Alabama’s home game against Texas A&M on Wednesday, Feb. 4, is at 6 p.m. (SEC Network).

