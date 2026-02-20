Taylor Bol Bowen update: Latest on Alabama forward before LSU game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama forward Taylor Bol Bowen returned to the court after a 1-game absence, but he only played 10 minutes against Arkansas. Head coach Nate Oats said after the double-overtime win that Bol Bowen “just didn’t quite have the pop” and “was too stiff.”

Bol Bowen has either been out or limited by a right leg injury since the Florida game. Will he be available for the Crimson Tide’s road game at LSU on February 21? Oats offered the latest.

“I thought Taylor looked out better today in practice,” Oats said. “We need to keep getting him some more confidence, just with his ability, and getting his conditioning up to be able to help us. But I think we came out of the Arkansas game with no more injuries. We just got to get guys that played a lot of minutes back ready to play Saturday night.”

Bol Bowen has missed five games this year, with the most recent being Alabama’s win over the South Carolina Gamecocks. He was ruled a game-time decision before the Arkansas game, but subbed in before the first media timeout. The leg injury has been a nagging one for Bol Bowen, who has played a combined 34 minutes over the last two games, missing two of them.

This year, his first at Alabama, Bol Bowen is averaging 6.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game. He is also shooting 39.6% from the field, 28.8% from three and 87.5% at the line.

No. 25 Alabama takes on the LSU Tigers on Saturday at 5 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

