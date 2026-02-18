Taylor Bol Bowen's status revealed for Alabama's home game vs. Arkansas

Alabama issued its final availability report for its home matchup with Arkansas on Wednesday night.

Forward Taylor Bol Bowen (leg) is a game-time decision after being listed as questionable on the initial availability report on Tuesday night. He missed Alabama’s last game against South Carolina on Saturday with the same injury after playing through it in the two games prior against Ole Miss and Auburn.

“Taylor is kind of day-to-day,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said on Tuesday. “He didn’t practice yesterday at all, and today, we had a real light practice that he went through parts of it. We’ll see how he’s feeling tomorrow. It’d be great to get him, though, because we need some length and athleticism in this game. So, it’d be great if we could get him back and want him to play well and our frontcourt is able to have a little bit more length.”

Outside of Bol Bowen, the Crimson Tide will be without its three other usual listings on the availability report — Keitenn Bristow, Davion Hannah and Collins Onyejiaka. It’s becoming increasingly unlikely that any of the three play again this season.

Tipoff between No. 25 Alabama and No. 20 Arkansas is set for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Alabama Availability Report

Davion Hannah – Out

Collins Onyejiaka – Out

Keitenn Bristow – Out

Taylor Bol Bowen – Game Time Decision

Arkansas Availability Report

Karter Knox – Out

Isaiah Sealy – Out

SEC Availability Report Policies

Beginning with the 2024-25 athletics season, all Southeastern Conference schools will provide public reports on the availability of student-athletes to participate in each conference game in the sports of football, men’s and women’s basketball and baseball.

Prior to an SEC basketball game, an institution must issue the Initial Report the night before a game by 7 p.m. CT (or, for an institution that played a game the day before, by 11:00 am local time the day of the game, or two hours before the game starts, whichever is earlier).

On game day, an institution must provide one Game Day Update no later than 90 minutes before game time. On the Game Day Update, the only permissible designation statuses are:

• Available – Will dress for the game and be available to play

• Game Time Decision – Coaches and/or medical personnel need to evaluate the athlete in pre-game warmups before deciding whether he can participate in the game

• Out – Not dressing or available for the game

