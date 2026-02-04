Taylor Bol Bowen's status revealed for Alabama's home game vs. Texas A&M

Alabama issued its final availability report for its home matchup with Texas A&M on Wednesday night.

Forward Taylor Bol Bowen (leg) has been ruled out for tonight’s matchup after being listed as questionable on the initial availability report on Tuesday night. He played just two minutes against Florida on Sunday before suffering this injury and was unable to return to the game.

“Taylor didn’t practice today,” head coach Nate Oats said on Tuesday. “He’s got the right leg injury. We’ll see if he can come along between now and tomorrow. Hopefully, he does. I thought we had everybody we were gonna have for the year there to start the Florida game, and then, less than two minutes in, Taylor hurt his right leg. I don’t know. It’s not gonna be a long-term thing, but I don’t know if he’ll be able to play tomorrow night. He didn’t practice at all today.”

Alabama will also be without Keitenn Bristow, Davion Hannah and Collins Onyejiaka again. None of the injured trio has an expected return date.

Tipoff between Alabama and Texas A&M is set for 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Alabama Availability Report

Davion Hannah – Out

Collins Onyejiaka – Out

Keitenn Bristow – Out

Taylor Bol Bowen – Out

Texas A&M Availability Report

Mackenzie Mgbako – Out

SEC Availability Report Policies

Beginning with the 2024-25 athletics season, all Southeastern Conference schools will provide public reports on the availability of student-athletes to participate in each conference game in the sports of football, men’s and women’s basketball and baseball.

Prior to an SEC basketball game, an institution must issue the Initial Report the night before a game by 7 p.m. CT (or, for an institution that played a game the day before, by 11:00 am local time the day of the game, or two hours before the game starts, whichever is earlier).

On game day, an institution must provide one Game Day Update no later than 90 minutes before game time. On the Game Day Update, the only permissible designation statuses are:

• Available – Will dress for the game and be available to play

• Game Time Decision – Coaches and/or medical personnel need to evaluate the athlete in pre-game warmups before deciding whether he can participate in the game

• Out – Not dressing or available for the game

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!