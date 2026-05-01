Ten football players among 114 spring graduates for Alabama Athletics

The University of Alabama will celebrate 114 student-athletes earning 120 undergraduate and graduate degrees this weekend.

Alabama graduates include an Olympian and Ugandan national record holder, 10 athletes who have earned All-America honors and two 2026 Southeastern Conference Scholar-Athletes of the Year. This year’s class also boasts student-athletes who contributed to College Football Playoff appearances, a men’s basketball Final Four run, a softball women’s College World Series appearance and a women’s soccer College Cup berth. Additionally, student-athletes who are graduating have also helped secure multiple Southeastern Conference Championships in men’s and women’s cross country, football and soccer.

Of the 120 degrees earned by the Crimson Tide, 94 are bachelor’s and 26 are master’s, with eight student-athletes graduating with a pair of degrees.

Additional Crimson Tide Spring Graduates Highlights

Three UA athletes were named College Sports Communicators Academic All-Americans during their career, as Emiler Jones (women’s swim) won the honor twice and Rachel Rybicki (gymnastics) and Tim Korstanje (men’s swim) earned the honor once

Korstanje earned an NCAA postgraduate scholarship

Jones and Karly Weathers (women’s basketball) were recognized this year for their athletic and academic achievements, earning SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors

Tarsis Orogot (men’s track and field) graduates as a Paris Olympian and a four-time Ugandan national record holder

2019 Cleveland Browns draft pick Mack Wilson will earn his degree.

will earn his degree. Rachel Rybicki (gymnastics) was also named the 2025 Elite 90 winner

Jonathan Griz (men’s golf) highlighted the UA golfers, as the two-year captain made an appearance at the 2025 U.S. Amateur qualifier

Name Team % Bobby Alcock Baseball % Hagan Banks Baseball Logen Devenport Baseball % Tyler Fay Baseball % Bryce Fowler Baseball Brennan Holt Baseball Zach Kittrell Baseball Coleman Mizell Baseball Austin Morris Baseball Brady Neal Baseball Jimmy Nelson Baseball Will Plattner Baseball Tate Robertson Baseball % Houston Mallette Men’s Basketball Preston Murphy Jr. Men’s Basketball Noah Williamson Men’s Basketball % Latrell Wrightsell Jr. Men’s Basketball Waiata Jennings Women’s Basketball Ta’Mia Scott Women’s Basketball % Jessica Timmons Women’s Basketball Karly Weathers Women’s Basketball JD Baird Football % Prince Butler Football Brody Dalton Football Kam Dewberry Football Fatutoa Henry Football Vito Perri Football Yhonzae Pierre Football Casey Poe Football $ Reid Schuback Football Mack Wilson Football % Connor Brown Men’s Golf % Jonathan Griz Men’s Golf Tristin Wisener Men’s Golf Ryan Flynn Women’s Golf Mattison Frick Women’s Golf Karis German Gymnastics Lillian Lewis Gymnastics % Jordyn Paradise Gymnastics Natalia Pawlak Gymnastics @ Rachel Rybicki Gymnastics Mackenzie Ayon Rowing Halye Barlow Rowing @$ JennaMarie Brames Rowing % Emily Curl Rowing Mary Czaja Rowing @ Sierra Durkee Rowing Dani French Rowing Renni Fultz Rowing @ Jayden Grisaffe Rowing Lizzie Hall Rowing Kathryn Kennefick Rowing Olivia Lestelle Rowing Kathleen Moran Rowing Paige Perrott Rowing Logan Presho Rowing Haylie Salce Rowing Shelby Schoeman Rowing Ashley Sizelove Rowing Emma Voelkerding Rowing % Leah Kunde Soccer Marie Vanore Soccer % Abby Duchscherer Softball Marlie Giles Softball Kinley Pate Softball Larissa Preuitt Softball Alexis Pupillo Softball Kristen White Softball Jena Young Softball Drayden Bell Men’s Swimming and Diving Isiah Hilton Men’s Swimming and Diving Tanner Jones Men’s Swimming and Diving @ Tim Korstanje Men’s Swimming and Diving Connor Little Men’s Swimming and Diving Ethan Otten Men’s Swimming and Diving Laci Black Women’s Swimming and Diving Laurel Blase Women’s Swimming and Diving Mackenzie Brandt Women’s Swimming and Diving Ella Jones Women’s Swimming and Diving Emily Jones Women’s Swimming and Diving Maggie Ella Robbins Women’s Swimming and Diving $ Ryleigh Rodgers Women’s Swimming and Diving Charlotte Rosendale Women’s Swimming and Diving Alison Thome Women’s Swimming and Diving Alexandra Warshaw Women’s Swimming and Diving Stella Grace Watts Women’s Swimming and Diving Carlos Gimenez Perez Men’s Tennis % Maria Andrienko Women’s Tennis Klara Milicevic Women’s Tennis Mitchell Allen Men’s Track and Field % Carson Burian Men’s Track and Field Donald Chiyangwa Men’s Track and Field @ Kai Connor Men’s Track and Field Christopher Crawford Men’s Track and Field Kai Crawford Men’s Track and Field Harry Crosby Men’s Track and Field Patrick Daves Men’s Track and Field Trevor Gunzell Men’s Track and Field Quinn Harder Men’s Track and Field Hudson Hurst Men’s Track and Field John Landers Men’s Track and Field % Gregory Lapit Men’s Track and Field John O’Donnell Men’s Track and Field % Tarsis Orogot Men’s Track and Field Christopher Young Men’s Track and Field % Kaylie Crews Women’s Track and Field Caelyn Harris Women’s Track and Field $ Leah Kleekamp Women’s Track and Field Crawford West Women’s Track and Field Sophie Agee Volleyball Lily Hopkins Volleyball Callie Kieffer Volleyball % Trinity Stanger Volleyball % Sarah Stevens Volleyball

% = Master’s Degree

@ = Double Undergraduate Degree

$ = Undergraduate and Master’s Degree

*** This information was acquired from a recent press release from Alabama Athletics.

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