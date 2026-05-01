Ten football players among 114 spring graduates for Alabama Athletics
The University of Alabama will celebrate 114 student-athletes earning 120 undergraduate and graduate degrees this weekend.
Alabama graduates include an Olympian and Ugandan national record holder, 10 athletes who have earned All-America honors and two 2026 Southeastern Conference Scholar-Athletes of the Year. This year’s class also boasts student-athletes who contributed to College Football Playoff appearances, a men’s basketball Final Four run, a softball women’s College World Series appearance and a women’s soccer College Cup berth. Additionally, student-athletes who are graduating have also helped secure multiple Southeastern Conference Championships in men’s and women’s cross country, football and soccer.
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Of the 120 degrees earned by the Crimson Tide, 94 are bachelor’s and 26 are master’s, with eight student-athletes graduating with a pair of degrees.
Additional Crimson Tide Spring Graduates Highlights
- Three UA athletes were named College Sports Communicators Academic All-Americans during their career, as Emiler Jones (women’s swim) won the honor twice and Rachel Rybicki (gymnastics) and Tim Korstanje (men’s swim) earned the honor once
- Korstanje earned an NCAA postgraduate scholarship
- Jones and Karly Weathers (women’s basketball) were recognized this year for their athletic and academic achievements, earning SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors
- Tarsis Orogot (men’s track and field) graduates as a Paris Olympian and a four-time Ugandan national record holder
- 2019 Cleveland Browns draft pick Mack Wilson will earn his degree.
- Rachel Rybicki (gymnastics) was also named the 2025 Elite 90 winner
- Jonathan Griz (men’s golf) highlighted the UA golfers, as the two-year captain made an appearance at the 2025 U.S. Amateur qualifier
|Name
|Team
|%Bobby Alcock
|Baseball
|%Hagan Banks
|Baseball
|Logen Devenport
|Baseball
|%Tyler Fay
|Baseball
|%Bryce Fowler
|Baseball
|Brennan Holt
|Baseball
|Zach Kittrell
|Baseball
|Coleman Mizell
|Baseball
|Austin Morris
|Baseball
|Brady Neal
|Baseball
|Jimmy Nelson
|Baseball
|Will Plattner
|Baseball
|Tate Robertson
|Baseball
|%Houston Mallette
|Men’s Basketball
|Preston Murphy Jr.
|Men’s Basketball
|Noah Williamson
|Men’s Basketball
|%Latrell Wrightsell Jr.
|Men’s Basketball
|Waiata Jennings
|Women’s Basketball
|Ta’Mia Scott
|Women’s Basketball
|%Jessica Timmons
|Women’s Basketball
|Karly Weathers
|Women’s Basketball
|JD Baird
|Football
|%Prince Butler
|Football
|Brody Dalton
|Football
|Kam Dewberry
|Football
|Fatutoa Henry
|Football
|Vito Perri
|Football
|Yhonzae Pierre
|Football
|Casey Poe
|Football
|$Reid Schuback
|Football
|Mack Wilson
|Football
|%Connor Brown
|Men’s Golf
|%Jonathan Griz
|Men’s Golf
|Tristin Wisener
|Men’s Golf
|Ryan Flynn
|Women’s Golf
|Mattison Frick
|Women’s Golf
|Karis German
|Gymnastics
|Lillian Lewis
|Gymnastics
|%Jordyn Paradise
|Gymnastics
|Natalia Pawlak
|Gymnastics
|@Rachel Rybicki
|Gymnastics
|Mackenzie Ayon
|Rowing
|Halye Barlow
|Rowing
|@$JennaMarie Brames
|Rowing
|%Emily Curl
|Rowing
|Mary Czaja
|Rowing
|@Sierra Durkee
|Rowing
|Dani French
|Rowing
|Renni Fultz
|Rowing
|@Jayden Grisaffe
|Rowing
|Lizzie Hall
|Rowing
|Kathryn Kennefick
|Rowing
|Olivia Lestelle
|Rowing
|Kathleen Moran
|Rowing
|Paige Perrott
|Rowing
|Logan Presho
|Rowing
|Haylie Salce
|Rowing
|Shelby Schoeman
|Rowing
|Ashley Sizelove
|Rowing
|Emma Voelkerding
|Rowing
|%Leah Kunde
|Soccer
|Marie Vanore
|Soccer
|%Abby Duchscherer
|Softball
|Marlie Giles
|Softball
|Kinley Pate
|Softball
|Larissa Preuitt
|Softball
|Alexis Pupillo
|Softball
|Kristen White
|Softball
|Jena Young
|Softball
|Drayden Bell
|Men’s Swimming and Diving
|Isiah Hilton
|Men’s Swimming and Diving
|Tanner Jones
|Men’s Swimming and Diving
|@Tim Korstanje
|Men’s Swimming and Diving
|Connor Little
|Men’s Swimming and Diving
|Ethan Otten
|Men’s Swimming and Diving
|Laci Black
|Women’s Swimming and Diving
|Laurel Blase
|Women’s Swimming and Diving
|Mackenzie Brandt
|Women’s Swimming and Diving
|Ella Jones
|Women’s Swimming and Diving
|Emily Jones
|Women’s Swimming and Diving
|Maggie Ella Robbins
|Women’s Swimming and Diving
|$Ryleigh Rodgers
|Women’s Swimming and Diving
|Charlotte Rosendale
|Women’s Swimming and Diving
|Alison Thome
|Women’s Swimming and Diving
|Alexandra Warshaw
|Women’s Swimming and Diving
|Stella Grace Watts
|Women’s Swimming and Diving
|Carlos Gimenez Perez
|Men’s Tennis
|%Maria Andrienko
|Women’s Tennis
|Klara Milicevic
|Women’s Tennis
|Mitchell Allen
|Men’s Track and Field
|%Carson Burian
|Men’s Track and Field
|Donald Chiyangwa
|Men’s Track and Field
|@Kai Connor
|Men’s Track and Field
|Christopher Crawford
|Men’s Track and Field
|Kai Crawford
|Men’s Track and Field
|Harry Crosby
|Men’s Track and Field
|Patrick Daves
|Men’s Track and Field
|Trevor Gunzell
|Men’s Track and Field
|Quinn Harder
|Men’s Track and Field
|Hudson Hurst
|Men’s Track and Field
|John Landers
|Men’s Track and Field
|%Gregory Lapit
|Men’s Track and Field
|John O’Donnell
|Men’s Track and Field
|%Tarsis Orogot
|Men’s Track and Field
|Christopher Young
|Men’s Track and Field
|%Kaylie Crews
|Women’s Track and Field
|Caelyn Harris
|Women’s Track and Field
|$Leah Kleekamp
|Women’s Track and Field
|Crawford West
|Women’s Track and Field
|Sophie Agee
|Volleyball
|Lily Hopkins
|Volleyball
|Callie Kieffer
|Volleyball
|%Trinity Stanger
|Volleyball
|%Sarah Stevens
|Volleyball
% = Master’s Degree
@ = Double Undergraduate Degree
$ = Undergraduate and Master’s Degree
*** This information was acquired from a recent press release from Alabama Athletics.
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