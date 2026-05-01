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Ten football players among 114 spring graduates for Alabama Athletics

1918632_10206777287683070_1367905321192383146_nby: Charlie Potter31 minutes agoCharlie_Potter

The University of Alabama will celebrate 114 student-athletes earning 120 undergraduate and graduate degrees this weekend.

Alabama graduates include an Olympian and Ugandan national record holder, 10 athletes who have earned All-America honors and two 2026 Southeastern Conference Scholar-Athletes of the Year. This year’s class also boasts student-athletes who contributed to College Football Playoff appearances, a men’s basketball Final Four run, a softball women’s College World Series appearance and a women’s soccer College Cup berth. Additionally, student-athletes who are graduating have also helped secure multiple Southeastern Conference Championships in men’s and women’s cross country, football and soccer. 

Of the 120 degrees earned by the Crimson Tide, 94 are bachelor’s and 26 are master’s, with eight student-athletes graduating with a pair of degrees. 

Additional Crimson Tide Spring Graduates Highlights 

  • Three UA athletes were named College Sports Communicators Academic All-Americans during their career, as Emiler Jones (women’s swim) won the honor twice and Rachel Rybicki (gymnastics) and Tim Korstanje (men’s swim) earned the honor once 
  • Korstanje earned an NCAA postgraduate scholarship
  • Jones and Karly Weathers (women’s basketball) were recognized this year for their athletic and academic achievements, earning SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors
  • Tarsis Orogot (men’s track and field) graduates as a Paris Olympian and a four-time Ugandan national record holder
  • 2019 Cleveland Browns draft pick Mack Wilson will earn his degree.
  • Rachel Rybicki (gymnastics) was also named the 2025 Elite 90 winner 
  • Jonathan Griz (men’s golf) highlighted the UA golfers, as the two-year captain made an appearance at the 2025 U.S. Amateur qualifier
NameTeam
%Bobby AlcockBaseball
%Hagan BanksBaseball
Logen DevenportBaseball
%Tyler FayBaseball
%Bryce FowlerBaseball
Brennan HoltBaseball
Zach KittrellBaseball
Coleman MizellBaseball
Austin MorrisBaseball
Brady NealBaseball
Jimmy NelsonBaseball
Will PlattnerBaseball
Tate RobertsonBaseball
%Houston MalletteMen’s Basketball
Preston Murphy Jr.Men’s Basketball
Noah WilliamsonMen’s Basketball
%Latrell Wrightsell Jr.Men’s Basketball
Waiata JenningsWomen’s Basketball
Ta’Mia ScottWomen’s Basketball
%Jessica TimmonsWomen’s Basketball
Karly WeathersWomen’s Basketball
JD BairdFootball
%Prince ButlerFootball
Brody DaltonFootball
Kam DewberryFootball
Fatutoa HenryFootball
Vito PerriFootball
Yhonzae PierreFootball
Casey PoeFootball
$Reid SchubackFootball
Mack WilsonFootball
%Connor BrownMen’s Golf
%Jonathan GrizMen’s Golf
Tristin WisenerMen’s Golf
Ryan FlynnWomen’s Golf
Mattison FrickWomen’s Golf
Karis GermanGymnastics
Lillian LewisGymnastics
%Jordyn ParadiseGymnastics
Natalia PawlakGymnastics
@Rachel RybickiGymnastics
Mackenzie AyonRowing
Halye BarlowRowing
@$JennaMarie BramesRowing
%Emily CurlRowing
Mary CzajaRowing
@Sierra DurkeeRowing
Dani FrenchRowing
Renni FultzRowing
@Jayden GrisaffeRowing
Lizzie HallRowing
Kathryn KennefickRowing
Olivia LestelleRowing
Kathleen MoranRowing
Paige PerrottRowing
Logan PreshoRowing
Haylie SalceRowing
Shelby SchoemanRowing
Ashley SizeloveRowing
Emma VoelkerdingRowing
%Leah KundeSoccer
Marie VanoreSoccer
%Abby DuchschererSoftball
Marlie GilesSoftball
Kinley PateSoftball
Larissa PreuittSoftball
Alexis PupilloSoftball
Kristen WhiteSoftball
Jena YoungSoftball
Drayden BellMen’s Swimming and Diving
Isiah HiltonMen’s Swimming and Diving
Tanner JonesMen’s Swimming and Diving
@Tim KorstanjeMen’s Swimming and Diving
Connor LittleMen’s Swimming and Diving
Ethan OttenMen’s Swimming and Diving
Laci BlackWomen’s Swimming and Diving
Laurel BlaseWomen’s Swimming and Diving
Mackenzie BrandtWomen’s Swimming and Diving
Ella JonesWomen’s Swimming and Diving
Emily JonesWomen’s Swimming and Diving
Maggie Ella RobbinsWomen’s Swimming and Diving
$Ryleigh RodgersWomen’s Swimming and Diving
Charlotte RosendaleWomen’s Swimming and Diving
Alison ThomeWomen’s Swimming and Diving
Alexandra WarshawWomen’s Swimming and Diving
Stella Grace WattsWomen’s Swimming and Diving
Carlos Gimenez PerezMen’s Tennis
%Maria AndrienkoWomen’s Tennis
Klara MilicevicWomen’s Tennis
Mitchell AllenMen’s Track and Field
%Carson BurianMen’s Track and Field
Donald ChiyangwaMen’s Track and Field
@Kai ConnorMen’s Track and Field
Christopher CrawfordMen’s Track and Field
Kai CrawfordMen’s Track and Field
Harry CrosbyMen’s Track and Field
Patrick DavesMen’s Track and Field
Trevor GunzellMen’s Track and Field
Quinn HarderMen’s Track and Field
Hudson HurstMen’s Track and Field
John LandersMen’s Track and Field
%Gregory LapitMen’s Track and Field
John O’DonnellMen’s Track and Field
%Tarsis OrogotMen’s Track and Field
Christopher YoungMen’s Track and Field
%Kaylie CrewsWomen’s Track and Field
Caelyn HarrisWomen’s Track and Field
$Leah KleekampWomen’s Track and Field
Crawford WestWomen’s Track and Field
Sophie AgeeVolleyball
Lily HopkinsVolleyball
Callie KiefferVolleyball
%Trinity StangerVolleyball
%Sarah StevensVolleyball

% = Master’s Degree 
@ = Double Undergraduate Degree 
$ = Undergraduate and Master’s Degree 

*** This information was acquired from a recent press release from Alabama Athletics. 

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